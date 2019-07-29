Veritas Asset Management Llp Holding in Franco Nevada (FNV) Decreased as Valuation Rose; Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Noesis Capital Mangement Decreased Its Stake by $46.27 Million

Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 15,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14M, down from 123,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $89.33. About 285,186 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 4.26% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Rev $167.2M; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada: Paul Brink Appointed Pres and COO; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 27C; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS; 07/03/2018 FRANCO-NEVADA REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR 2017; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q REV. $167.2M, EST. $172.7M; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 23c; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.35; 29/05/2018 – FRANCO NEVADA FILES $2B MIXED SECURITES SHELF; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Adj EPS 28c

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 13.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold 782 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,121 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $303.00 million, down from 5,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 12.33M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 21/03/2018 – U.S. BUSINESS BORROWING FOR NEW EQUIPMENT FOR FEB WAS $7.7 BLN, UP 31 PCT FROM LAST YEAR; FEB VOLUME WAS UP 13 PCT FROM $6.9 BLN IN JAN – ELFA; 09/05/2018 – Telstra: Chestnutt Recently Was an Executive at Verizon Communications; 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUY BACK $2.5B FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB. 21, 2025; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM APPEARING ON CNBC TV; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – ALL 6 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS AT ANNUAL MEETING WERE DEFEATED

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Apple, Chevron, Exxon, Pfizer, Verizon and More Dow Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 28, 2019, also Realmoney.Thestreet.com with their article: “Verizon Is Set for an Upside Breakout – Here’s How I’d Buy It – TheStreet.com” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Verizon Stock Unlikely to Move Significantly on Earnings Numbers – Investorplace.com” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Software-Defined Interconnect enables Private IP network connectivity in minutes – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $1.20 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96B for 11.89 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highstreet Asset Mngmt invested in 41,277 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank stated it has 0.76% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Segment Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. Polaris Capital Management Ltd Co holds 1.92% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 780,804 shares. White Pine Capital Limited Com accumulated 37,172 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Chatham Gru invested in 0.14% or 8,991 shares. Bp Public Ltd Com holds 1.41% or 617,000 shares in its portfolio. Nadler Fin Group Inc invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 393,697 are held by Heritage Mgmt Corp. Denali Ltd Llc has 2.57% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Exchange Mngmt holds 6,805 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 781,685 were reported by Utah Retirement. Polaris Greystone Finance Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,521 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Villere St Denis J Lc reported 169,922 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Adage Cap Ptnrs Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.76% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10 million and $276.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Utilities Spdr (XLU) by 470 shares to 39,245 shares, valued at $2.28B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 109 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,109 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Health Care Spdr (XLV).

Veritas Asset Management Llp, which manages about $11.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 429,340 shares to 981,302 shares, valued at $290.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 40,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.45M shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

More notable recent Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Paramount Gold Closes Royalty Agreement With Franco-Nevada Corporation on Sleeper Gold Project – GlobeNewswire” on April 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Commodity Stocks to Buy in 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on December 16, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “3 Gold Mining Stocks Help You Dig Up Profits – Investorplace.com” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Franco-Nevada -3% as Q4 earnings, revenues slip below consensus – Seeking Alpha” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Want to Invest in Gold? Check Out These 3 Stocks First – The Motley Fool” with publication date: May 04, 2019.

Analysts await Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNV’s profit will be $58.14M for 72.04 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Franco-Nevada Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.