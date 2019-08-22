Veritas Asset Management Llp Has Upped Its Baxter Intl (BAX) Holding; KBR (KBR)’s Sentiment Is 0.93

KBR Inc (KBR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 89 investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 96 cut down and sold stock positions in KBR Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 132.07 million shares, down from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding KBR Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 70 Increased: 59 New Position: 30.

Veritas Asset Management Llp increased Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) stake by 1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Veritas Asset Management Llp acquired 77,608 shares as Baxter Intl Inc (BAX)’s stock rose 11.29%. The Veritas Asset Management Llp holds 7.85 million shares with $638.36M value, up from 7.77M last quarter. Baxter Intl Inc now has $44.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $87.31. About 1.32M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY18 Sales Grwoth Outlook to 7% to 8; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: NO PLANS TO RELOCATE PLANTS FROM PUERTO RICO; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2Q Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 71c; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: LOOKING AT ADVANCED SURGERY, MEDICAL MANAGEMENT; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 24/04/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – AFT IN PACT W/ BAXTER HEALTHCARE TO DIVEST NZ HOSPITAL PRODUCTS; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – BAXTER EXPECTS TO GROW SALES 4 TO 5 PERCENT ON A COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES FROM 2018 THROUGH 2020; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Unveiled Updates to SHARESOURCE Remote Patient Management Platform for Home Dialysis Patients at ERA-EDTA 2018; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES OF $1.5 BLN INCREASED 12 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS

KBR, Inc. provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.60 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. It has a 19.07 P/E ratio. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Huber Capital Management Llc holds 8.18% of its portfolio in KBR, Inc. for 4.05 million shares. Corbyn Investment Management Inc Md owns 344,722 shares or 2.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rk Capital Management Llc has 2.48% invested in the company for 450,962 shares. The Massachusetts-based Shellback Capital Lp has invested 2.06% in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 3.21 million shares.

The stock increased 0.63% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $25.46. About 764,505 shares traded. KBR, Inc. (KBR) has risen 36.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KBR News: 21/03/2018 – NAVAL GROUP FORMALLY SIGNS DESIGN SERVICES SUBCONTRACT W/ KBR; 14/05/2018 – KBR GETS EPCM CONTRACT BY BOC TO DEVELOP MAJNOON FIELD IN IRAQ; 25/04/2018 – KBR Completes Acquisition Of SGT, Continues Momentum On Government Services Strategy; 10/04/2018 – KBR Moving Up the Value Chain with Support from Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB); 26/04/2018 – KBR Inc 1Q Rev $1.04B; 12/04/2018 – KBR Expands Proprietary ROSE Technology into Latin America with ENAP Contract in Chile; 26/04/2018 – SAUDI ARAMCO AND SABIC AWARD SECOND CRUDE OIL-TO-CHEMICALS PROJECT MANAGEMENT CONTRACT TO KBR – STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – KBR Inc 1Q EPS 97c; 19/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC SAYS CARILLION GUARANTEES HAVE BEEN RELEASED; 19/04/2018 – KBR Acquires Carillion’s Aspire Defence Interests, Reaffirms Commitment to Long-Term Stability of Program

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 29,700 were accumulated by Independent. Lincoln Natl accumulated 4,429 shares. Levin Cap Strategies Lp reported 45,153 shares stake. State Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 9,263 shares. Fiduciary Financial Of The Southwest Tx has 3,192 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Provise Mgmt Grp Inc invested in 6,077 shares. Hightower Advsr has invested 0.06% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Comm Savings Bank invested 0.06% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Whitnell Co invested in 4,267 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Co stated it has 422,299 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 4,543 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag stated it has 0.04% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Pennsylvania-based Brinker Cap has invested 0.09% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Hsbc Public Limited Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 503,688 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers Inc owns 200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Baxter International has $9500 highest and $75 lowest target. $86.80’s average target is -0.58% below currents $87.31 stock price. Baxter International had 11 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) on Wednesday, June 26 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, March 5. As per Wednesday, April 3, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 26. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”.