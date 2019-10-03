Veritas Asset Management Llp Has Trimmed Its American Express Co (AXP) Stake; Ii-vi (IIVI) Shorts Up By 4.94%

Ii-vi Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) had an increase of 4.94% in short interest. IIVI’s SI was 9.24 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 4.94% from 8.80M shares previously. With 801,900 avg volume, 12 days are for Ii-vi Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)’s short sellers to cover IIVI’s short positions. The SI to Ii-vi Incorporated’s float is 15.69%. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.59. About 309,513 shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q EPS 37C TO 43C; 07/05/2018 – II-VI Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Benchmark for May. 8; 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q EPS 37C TO 43C, EST. 49C; 08/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Announces Bi-Directional Optical Line Subsystem Platform for Datacenter lnterconnects; 23/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Opens New Applications Laboratory in Detroit for Laser Materials Processing; 12/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Unveils DFB Laser Diode for 3D Sensing; 23/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Opens New Applications Laboratory in Detroit for Laser Materials Processing; 09/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated to Participate at the OIDA Executive Forum and Present at OFC; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Net $30.1M; 14/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Introduces 1 kW Direct Diode Laser Engine

Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 30.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 2.03 million shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Veritas Asset Management Llp holds 4.52M shares with $558.38M value, down from 6.55 million last quarter. American Express Co now has $93.03 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $112.13. About 1.43M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 17/05/2018 – American Express Issues $1.2B of 3.375% Notes Due May 2021 and $800M Floating Rate Notes Due May 2021; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.3 PCT AT JAN END; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Fabricant to Resume Role as Senior Vice President, Controllershi; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX HAS ABOUT $35 BILLION IN ONLINE SAVING DEPOSITS; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects Revenue to Be Up at Least 8 % This Year; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Consumer Services Card-Member Delinquency Rate 1.4%, Flat Vs. Feb

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “Delta Stays Strong With Solid Guidance Update – The Motley Fool” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Express declares $0.43 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Delta, American Express to ‘relaunch’ SkyMiles card – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. American Express has $145 highest and $123 lowest target. $137.33’s average target is 22.47% above currents $112.13 stock price. American Express had 13 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. JP Morgan maintained American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) on Monday, July 22 with “Neutral” rating. As per Monday, July 22, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. As per Monday, July 8, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Bank of America initiated American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $145 target. The company was upgraded on Friday, May 3 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 10 by Wells Fargo.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 13.48 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Veritas Asset Management Llp increased Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) stake by 33,000 shares to 6.58 million valued at $516.88M in 2019Q2. It also upped Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) stake by 35,600 shares and now owns 7.89M shares. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 670 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg reported 0.22% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Hightower Trust Ser Lta holds 0.32% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 20,300 shares. Fundx Investment Group Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.46% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Canandaigua Bancorporation, New York-based fund reported 15,370 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 4,127 shares. The Hong Kong-based Fosun Interest has invested 0.11% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Evercore Wealth Limited Liability owns 10,650 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First Trust invested in 28,620 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Finemark Bancorp And, a Florida-based fund reported 10,566 shares. Veritas Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.02% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio. Pitcairn holds 0.11% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 8,886 shares. Stonebridge Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,520 shares. Bartlett & Co Ltd has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Jarislowsky Fraser Limited reported 4,006 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.94 billion. The companyÂ’s II-VI Laser Solutions segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials for use in high-power CO2 lasers, and fiber-delivered beam delivery systems and processing tools, as well as offers direct diode lasers for industrial lasers under the II-VI HIGHYAG and II-VI Laser Enterprise brands; compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for optical components, wireless devices, and high-speed communication systems applications; and 6-inch gallium arsenide wafers for use in production of high performance lasers and integrated circuits under the II-VI EpiWorks and II-VI OptoElectronic Devices Division brands. It has a 19.99 P/E ratio. The Company’s II-VI Photonics segment provides crystal materials, optics, microchip lasers, and optoelectronic modules for use in optical communication networks, and other various consumer and commercial applications.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $493,496 activity. On Tuesday, May 21 SADASIVAM SHAKER bought $493,496 worth of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) or 14,250 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold II-VI Incorporated shares while 57 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.44 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Ltd has invested 0.43% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Jane Street Grp Ltd invested in 0% or 27,761 shares. Css Limited Company Il holds 50,148 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. State Street owns 0% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 1.78M shares. Jet Cap Investors Ltd Partnership has 1.87% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Swiss Bankshares stated it has 112,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Petrus Tru Lta reported 0.04% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). 542,137 are held by Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd. Stifel Fincl Corp reported 0% stake. Firsthand Management reported 3.1% stake. The Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). S Squared Technology owns 82,200 shares for 2.24% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). 18,408 are owned by Engineers Gate Manager L P. 11,254 were reported by Hgk Asset.

More notable recent II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Did II-VI Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:IIVI) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IIVI-Finisar deal receives Chinese approval – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “II-VI -2% as Northland hits sidelines – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “II-VI enters amended $2.43B credit deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “II-VI Incorporated Obtains All Governmental Regulatory Approvals to Complete Acquisition of Finisar Corporation and Sets Expected Closing Date – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. II-VI has $5000 highest and $31 lowest target. $40’s average target is 22.74% above currents $32.59 stock price. II-VI had 5 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co on Wednesday, August 14 with “Neutral”. BTIG Research maintained II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) rating on Monday, June 24. BTIG Research has “Buy” rating and $31 target.