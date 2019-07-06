Veritas Asset Management Llp Has Trimmed Franco Nevada (FNV) Stake by $1.14 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Adobe (ADBE) Holder Forbes J M & Co Llp Has Trimmed Its Stake

Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 15,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14 million, down from 123,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $83.66. About 491,053 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 4.26% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q REV. $173.1M, EST. $168.2M; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Rev $167.2M; 15/05/2018 – Odey Asset Adds Finish Line, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.35; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q REV. $167.2M, EST. $172.7M; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Net $43.5M; 10/04/2018 – Andra AP-Fonden Adds Nutanix, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 29/05/2018 – FRANCO NEVADA FILES $2B MIXED SECURITES SHELF; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS

Forbes J M & Co Llp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 19.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp sold 12,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,941 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.58M, down from 63,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $303.98. About 2.87M shares traded or 10.75% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Systems Names John Murphy Exec VP, Chief Financial Officer; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 27/03/2018 – Search Discovery Releases New Tools to Optimize the Adobe Launch Experience; 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent; 27/03/2018 – Infogroup Announces Data Integration with Adobe Audience Marketplace; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $101.33 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 Rencher Bradley sold $7.39M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 30,000 shares. $10.19 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW. $720,480 worth of stock was sold by Lewnes Ann on Wednesday, January 30. $6.00 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Parasnis Abhay on Wednesday, January 30. Another trade for 139,834 shares valued at $34.32 million was sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU. $3.45M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares were sold by Morris Donna.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Company owns 9,100 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Com has 0.39% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Lpl Llc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 190,653 shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Tru Fund has 0.57% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Pnc Service owns 140,743 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 1,092 shares. Motco owns 1,834 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv accumulated 276,002 shares. Tortoise Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 38 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Winslow Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 1.85M shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus owns 10,339 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.44% stake. Endurance Wealth Mngmt has 1,894 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Llc accumulated 38,658 shares. Selz Capital Llc has invested 2.39% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $760.96M for 47.80 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Veritas Asset Management Llp, which manages about $11.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 29,563 shares to 6.55 million shares, valued at $716.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 40,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.45M shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).