Veritas Asset Management Llp Has Raised American Express Co (AXP) Position By $3.22 Million; Per Se Technologies (PSTI) Has 2.8 Sentiment

Veritas Asset Management Llp increased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 0.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Veritas Asset Management Llp acquired 29,563 shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Veritas Asset Management Llp holds 6.55 million shares with $716.08 million value, up from 6.52 million last quarter. American Express Co now has $100.12B valuation. The stock increased 1.92% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $120.67. About 5.08 million shares traded or 57.81% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX HAS ABOUT $35 BILLION IN ONLINE SAVING DEPOSITS; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Provision for Losses $775M; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.63B; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – U.S. CONSUMER SERVICES REPORTED FIRST-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $640 MILLION, UP 30 PERCENT FROM $494 MILLION A YEAR AGO; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $110; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Express Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXP); 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.7 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1, 2018-2 & 2018-3; 15/05/2018 – mSlGNlA, Inc. Announces Patent Office Victory in Continued Patent Enforcement Efforts against American Express® Company Subsidiary lnAuth, Inc

Per Se Technologies Inc (PSTI) investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.98, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 14 investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 5 cut down and sold their stock positions in Per Se Technologies Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 4.54 million shares, up from 2.49 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Per Se Technologies Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 3 Increased: 10 New Position: 4.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Even Financial Announces $25M Funding Round; Aims To Launch Mortgage, Insurance And Student Loan Marketplaces – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks Selling Off Hard – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, American Express (NYSE:AXP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 135 were accumulated by Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Partnership. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 199,259 shares stake. Bbr Prtn Limited Com has invested 0.03% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 1,971 were accumulated by Trillium Asset Mgmt. Clean Yield Grp reported 2,212 shares. Private Management Grp Inc accumulated 1.62% or 299,101 shares. 99,617 were reported by Chesley Taft & Assoc Lc. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 58,413 shares stake. Destination Wealth Mngmt owns 859 shares. Central State Bank And Trust Company owns 2,123 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Invesco stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 9,365 were accumulated by Cetera Advisors Limited Liability. Ohio-based Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Company Oh has invested 1.69% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Intrust Natl Bank Na holds 0.26% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 9,413 shares. Tiemann Invest Advisors holds 0.35% or 4,232 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. American Express has $145 highest and $123 lowest target. $137.33’s average target is 13.81% above currents $120.67 stock price. American Express had 16 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, June 19. Deutsche Bank maintained American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) on Monday, July 8 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 3 to “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, July 10 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Monday, July 22 with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Monday, July 22 by RBC Capital Markets.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. for 928,240 shares. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owns 127,215 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 359 shares. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in the stock. Citadel Advisors Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 62,344 shares.

Analysts await Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $-0.70 earnings per share, up 22.22% or $0.20 from last year’s $-0.9 per share. After $-0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.22% EPS growth.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics firm in Israel. The company has market cap of $64.92 million. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. It currently has negative earnings. The firm develops PLacental eXpanded cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases.

More notable recent Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Pluristem Therapeutics’s (NASDAQ:PSTI) Share Price Down A Painful 86%? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pluristem Therapeutics to Host Key Opinion Leader Call on its Acute Radiation Syndrome and Hematological Deficiencies Programs – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Roche Snags Double Nod For Personalized Cancer Drug, Bellicum Offering, Nabriva Braces For Contepo Resubmission – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 28, 2019.