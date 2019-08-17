Veritas Asset Management Llp Has Lowered Position in Franco Nevada (FNV) by $1.14 Million; Boston Family Office Has Lifted Its Position in Cvs Health (CVS) by $2.09 Million as Share Price Declined

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 42.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 39,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 131,685 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.10 million, up from 92,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $60.28. About 9.55 million shares traded or 12.88% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 14/05/2018 – Correction: CVS is buying Aetna; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health To ‘BBB’; Debt Rated ‘BBB’; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Aetna auditor accuses CVS of improperly reporting generic prices to Medicare; 05/03/2018 Asia’s Largest Vending Show CVS and the Official Satellite Show of EuroShop Debut ‘World of Retail’ Exhibition; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 13/04/2018 – MinuteClinics are a key part of CVS’ $69 billion plan to acquire health insurer Aetna; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as President of CVS Pharmacy; 06/03/2018 – Read CVS Tea Leaves to See Flatter Treasury Curve: Markets Live; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Confirms 2018 Full Yr Outlook

Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 15,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 108,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14M, down from 123,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $92.78. About 879,702 shares traded or 57.30% up from the average. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CVS’s Amazon-like membership goes nationwide – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The State Of CBD Regulation: Clear Rules Or Consumers At Risk? – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVS Health Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Rite Aid vs. CVS Health – The Motley Fool” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Is Yielding 3.7% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northside Cap Ltd Liability has 11,618 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 240,922 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership accumulated 233 shares. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 20,898 shares stake. Blue Edge Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 13,426 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ledyard Fincl Bank invested in 15,759 shares. Cadence Capital Ltd reported 0.1% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Chem Financial Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 72,488 shares. Hallmark Mngmt reported 198,995 shares. Wagner Bowman Management Corp, Maryland-based fund reported 17,487 shares. Vanguard Gp accumulated 0.21% or 101.20M shares. Strs Ohio has 0.2% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 806,404 shares. Inverness Counsel owns 3,713 shares. Pacific Glob Investment Mgmt holds 0.1% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 7,971 shares. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Limited reported 8,677 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. 9,600 shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W, worth $506,016 on Friday, March 8. $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $925.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,895 shares to 4,085 shares, valued at $681,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) by 11,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,310 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The Better Way to Follow This Hedge Fund Giantâ€™s Gold Advice – The Motley Fool” on August 03, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Successful Crisis Investing (With Dividends!) – Investorplace.com” published on August 09, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “S&P 500 violates near-term support, extends (orderly) pullback from record highs – MarketWatch” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gold Sits Near The Recent Low – Is Franco-Nevada A Buy At This Level? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The 10 Biggest Gold Mining Stocks – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Veritas Asset Management Llp, which manages about $11.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 429,340 shares to 981,302 shares, valued at $290.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 731,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).