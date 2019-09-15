Veritas Asset Management Llp Has Lowered Its Position in American Express Co (AXP) by $249.45 Million as Stock Rose; Roper Technologies (ROP) Market Valuation Rose While Agf Investments America Lowered by $667,584 Its Holding

Agf Investments America Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc sold 1,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 41,934 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.36M, down from 43,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $359.55. About 362,580 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B; 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES

Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 30.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 2.03 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 4.52 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $558.38M, down from 6.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $119.2. About 3.94M shares traded or 15.77% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AXP, SNBR, AA & more; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT REGARDING ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 13/03/2018 – American Express Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business Net Write-Off Rate 1.7%; 15/05/2018 – American Express Total Card Member Loans, U.S. Consumer and Small Business, Were $64.5 Billion for April; 20/03/2018 – AXP: CYBER ATTACK INVOLVED AN ORBITZ PLATFORM; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino to Assume Role From David Fabricant, Acting Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Office; 23/03/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.9 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END; 09/03/2018 – Leveraging FinTech Innovation Proving to be Critically Valuable for Growing Number of Industries

Veritas Asset Management Llp, which manages about $11.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 21,400 shares to 2.24 million shares, valued at $509.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 355,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.33 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 638,765 shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd holds 4.12 million shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Asset Mgmt holds 6,448 shares. 14,200 were accumulated by Walter Keenan Consulting Mi Adv. Alpha Windward Lc accumulated 0.17% or 2,049 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 10,324 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Moreover, Tarbox Family Office has 0.02% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 586 shares. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.34% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Associated Banc has invested 0.04% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Middleton & Communication Inc Ma accumulated 5,600 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Boyar Asset Mngmt invested 0.58% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 3.77 million were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated. Eqis Mgmt stated it has 26,880 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has 1,750 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ROP shares while 228 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 95.01 million shares or 0.10% less from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Limited Co holds 106,448 shares. Bokf Na reported 18,811 shares. Kentucky Retirement invested in 0.16% or 4,836 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Co reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Global Thematic Ptnrs Limited has 36,024 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 2,592 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 113 shares. Lord Abbett & Limited Com reported 313,593 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank And Trust has 0.02% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 168 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0.09% or 890,742 shares. Caprock Group Inc Inc has 1,103 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Webster Bancorporation N A stated it has 0.1% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs owns 0.88% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 8,964 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Communication reported 0.45% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29B and $294.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 10,883 shares to 43,371 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. Reit (NYSE:HASI) by 32,044 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,344 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

