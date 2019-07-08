Veritas Asset Management Llp Has Lowered Its Franco Nevada (FNV) Stake as Shares Rose; Nasdaq (NDAQ) Holder Peddock Capital Advisors Cut Holding as Share Price Rose

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) by 83.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc sold 5,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,056 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92,000, down from 6,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $100.84. About 717,827 shares traded or 12.77% up from the average. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 0.40% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 26/04/2018 – Ultra Lithium Receives Permits and Starts Geophysical Surveys at Argentina Brine Lithium Properties; 21/03/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 27.00 Points (0.37%); 09/04/2018 – Verastem Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 17/05/2018 – The Swedish firm said last week it would list an IPO on the Nasdaq in Stockholm sometime this year; 19/04/2018 – Focus Ventures announces effective date for name change and roll back; 10/04/2018 – CNA: Kortfelt Recently Served as Chief Procurement Officer With Nasdaq; 30/04/2018 – Yewno and Nasdaq Create Indexes to Capture Market Disruptors; 16/03/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER – INTENDS TO PRESENT PLAN TO REGAIN COMPLIANCE WITH NASDAQ LISTING REQUIREMENTS AT HEARINGS PANEL; 25/04/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT CONTINUES SPI.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 12/04/2018 – Condor Provides a Zharkamys Contract Update

Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 15,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14 million, down from 123,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $83.62. About 433,881 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 4.26% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NDAQ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 120.85 million shares or 0.68% more from 120.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Japan-based Nomura Asset Management Communication Limited has invested 0.02% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Three Peaks Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 53,280 shares or 1.37% of its portfolio. Fdx Advsrs reported 3,994 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt Inc holds 0% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) or 7,796 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Company owns 5,067 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has 0% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Daiwa Sb Invests Ltd owns 8,300 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has 188,616 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Canandaigua Savings Bank Trust holds 6,394 shares. Burney Company invested in 4,504 shares. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 110 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.13% or 70,899 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Bb&T Corporation holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 104,319 shares.

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $187.96 million and $184.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 4,045 shares to 12,918 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,913 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,445 shares, and has risen its stake in Financial Select Sector Spd (XLF).

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.20 EPS, up 1.69% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.18 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $198.85 million for 21.01 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.64% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNV’s profit will be $55.69M for 69.68 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Franco-Nevada Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.