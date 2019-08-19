Veritas Asset Management Llp Has Lowered Its Franco Nevada (FNV) Holding as Share Price Rose; Capital Innovations Upped United States Stl New (X) Position by $352,250 as Share Price Declined

Capital Innovations Llc increased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (X) by 432.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc bought 70,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.57% . The institutional investor held 86,740 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $518,000, up from 16,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in United States Stl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.11B market cap company. The stock increased 9.75% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.38. About 9.49 million shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 59.17% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.17% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel: Granite City Restart Process Could Take Up to Four Months; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL 1Q ADJ EPS 32C; 16/03/2018 – U.S. Steel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Slowest in 16 Mos; 12/03/2018 – United States Steel Corp Provides Full-Yr 2018 Guidance; 09/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL’S IDR RAISED TO BB- FROM B+ BY FITCH; 02/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL TO PAY PENALTY FOR 2017 TOXIC CHROMIUM SPILL: EPA; 07/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL CORP – RESTART PROCESS COULD TAKE UP TO FOUR MONTHS; 22/03/2018 – Sky News Australia: #BREAKING: Australia will be temporarily exempt from US steel and aluminium import tariffs, The White House; 07/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL – ANTICIPATES CALLING BACK ABOUT 500 EMPLOYEES BEGINNING THIS MONTH RELATED TO RESTART OF FACILITIES

Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 15,200 shares as the company's stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 108,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14M, down from 123,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $17.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $93.45. About 321,674 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500.

Veritas Asset Management Llp, which manages about $11.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 15,000 shares to 731,815 shares, valued at $133.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P Global Inc by 103,507 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).

