Veritas Asset Management Llp Has Lifted Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake; Last Week Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Analysts

Veritas Asset Management Llp increased Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) stake by 1.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Veritas Asset Management Llp acquired 80,375 shares as Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM)’s stock declined 2.53%. The Veritas Asset Management Llp holds 6.55 million shares with $578.86M value, up from 6.47 million last quarter. Philip Morris Intl Inc now has $129.42B valuation. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $82.06. About 865,300 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees FY EPS $5.25-EPS $5.40; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE

Among 6 analysts covering Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Jones Lang LaSalle had 9 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) rating on Tuesday, July 30. UBS has “Buy” rating and $17500 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. Goldman Sachs upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) on Friday, May 10 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Wood. See Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) latest ratings:

30/07/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $173.0000 New Target: $175.0000 Upgrade

17/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Initiates Coverage On

11/07/2019 Broker: Compass Point Rating: Buy New Target: $180.0000 Initiates Coverage On

29/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $183.0000 New Target: $206.0000 Upgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: Wood Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform New Target: $179 Upgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $184 Maintain

13/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $178 New Target: $188 Maintain

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a financial and professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.40 billion. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, project and development management/construction, capital markets, property management, corporate finance, real estate investment banking/merchant banking, energy and sustainability services, research, facility management outsourcing, strategic consulting, technology solutions, advisory services, investment management, tenant representation, lease administration, transaction management, logistics and supply-chain management, valuations, mortgage origination and servicing, and value recovery and receivership services. It has a 13.91 P/E ratio. The firm also provides investment management services to institutional and retail investors, including high-net-worth individuals.

The stock decreased 1.42% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $141.38. About 47,243 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 14.12% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades LaSalle, IL GO Debt To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BBB’; 17/04/2018 – Sharenet: -Pebblebrook boosts offer for U.S. hotels owner LaSalle; 12/04/2018 – MOVES-LaSalle Investment appoints Philip Nell as head of real returns funds; 30/05/2018 – LaSalle Plans Double Acquisition From Aviva Investors; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS LASALLE 2 REACTOR POWER TO 63% FROM 100%: NRC; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: COMM 2015-CCRE26, CD 2016-CD1, CD 2016-CD2, CD 2017-CD3, COMM 2016-COR1 and JPMDB 2017-C5 Unaffected by the Assumption of Prudential Plaza Loan; 06/03/2018 – JLL a Top Company for Executive Women for third straight year; 17/04/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC JLL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $175; 10/04/2018 – 40 percent of consumers today will pick a mall to visit primarily based on the restaurants located there, according to a report from Jones Lang LaSalle; 08/05/2018 – Jones Lang Lasalle Raises Dividend to 41c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated shares while 92 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 40.69 million shares or 11.83% less from 46.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable Limited Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,714 shares. South Dakota Inv Council holds 18,900 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 7,984 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 76 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cwm Ltd Liability Co reported 175 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement has 0.06% invested in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 32,759 shares. Invesco Limited owns 0% invested in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 45,477 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 400 shares. Growth Management L P stated it has 2.28% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). 182,800 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase And. Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated holds 98,193 shares. Aqr Mngmt Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Motco invested 0% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability reported 135,997 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 585,179 shares stake.

More notable recent Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Use Debt To Deliver Its ROE Of 12%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Commercial real estate finance firm enters Houston market with former JLL team – Houston Business Journal” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “JLL arranges $300M construction loan for 830 Brickell in Miami – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity. Kunst Michael R. also bought $211,675 worth of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Monday, April 29.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Load Up On Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Can IQOS Fire Philip Morris’ Stock To $100? – Forbes” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Tobacco Stocks React As FDA Investigates Reports Of Seizures After Vaping – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Philip Morris Is On Sale – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Jeff Auxier Comments on Philip Morris International – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monarch Capital reported 0.46% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Gp Limited Company reported 0.16% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Mirae Asset Global Invs Ltd has 0.15% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 235,570 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 59,861 shares. 67,331 are owned by Oakbrook Ltd. Bartlett And Co Limited Liability Co invested 0.1% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). The New York-based Beck Mack Oliver Limited has invested 0.02% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Daiwa Secs Grp has invested 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Yhb Advsr holds 0.04% or 2,877 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Advisory Serv Incorporated accumulated 3,538 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt has 2,635 shares. Trustmark Fincl Bank Trust Department reported 74,013 shares stake. Navellier & Assoc holds 0.06% or 4,672 shares in its portfolio. Homrich & Berg, Georgia-based fund reported 14,441 shares. 3,795 are owned by Congress Asset Mngmt Ma.

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris has $102 highest and $74 lowest target. $96.40’s average target is 17.48% above currents $82.06 stock price. Philip Morris had 16 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, May 23. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, July 12. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, April 15. Bank of America upgraded Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Friday, May 17 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 25. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Sell”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 19.