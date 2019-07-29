Veritas Asset Management Llp Has Lifted Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $90.18 Million; Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Position by $304,419 as Stock Price Rose

Veritas Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp bought 770,741 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.24M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $735.91 million, up from 5.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – NTT DATA Study Shows Leadership Alignment is Key to Creating Successful Automation Ecosystem; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SERVICES REVENUE GROWTH OF 24% (UP 21% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) MAINLY FROM THIRD PARTY TITLE STRENGTH; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine; 29/05/2018 – 10Fold Wins the Business Intelligence Group’s 2018 Best Places to Work Award; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft has previously looked to Linux to boost its public cloud and operate equipment in its data centers; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson out as Microsoft reorganizes; 03/04/2018 – Electric lmp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 12/05/2018 – Microsoft’s AI demonstrations were more business-centric than Google’s

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 2,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,642 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.21M, down from 129,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $130.58. About 2.14 million shares traded or 17.70% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Com reported 28 shares stake. Arete Wealth Ltd reported 0.08% stake. 2,163 are held by Gm Advisory Gp. Jackson Square Prtnrs Limited Liability Company invested in 1.38% or 1.97 million shares. Efg Asset (Americas) reported 0.09% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Nippon Life Glob Americas Inc owns 94,480 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.11% or 315,369 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 77,190 shares. 309,353 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase Communications. Naples Global Ltd Liability invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 603 are owned by Bessemer Group Inc Inc Inc. Voya Invest Mngmt reported 790,394 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 2,209 shares. Davis Selected Advisers reported 137,880 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $6.68 million activity. HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR also bought $41,283 worth of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) shares.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10 million and $759.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3,985 shares to 25,345 shares, valued at $4.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,705 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.