Veritas Asset Management Llp Has Lifted Holding in Cooper Cos (COO) by $127.08 Million; As Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Stock Rose, Holder Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Increased Holding

Veritas Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (COO) by 77.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp bought 429,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 981,302 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $290.63M, up from 551,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Cooper Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $332.73. About 229,316 shares traded. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 23.64% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.21% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 08/03/2018 – ALBERT WHITE TO SUCCEED ROBERT WEISS AS CEO OF COOPER COS; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COS. BUYS LIFEGLOBAL GROUP ASSETS FOR $125M; 23/05/2018 – The Cooper Companies Announces Executive Management Changes; 23/04/2018 – Cooper Cos: Brian Andrews to Succeed Albert White as CFO; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cooper Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COO); 08/03/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC COO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.62, REV VIEW $2.52 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – The Cooper Companies Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2018; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COS. BUYS LIFEGLOBAL GROUP, EXPANDING FERTILITY; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees Deal Neutral to EPS in FY18

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 621.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 56,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,064 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64 million, up from 9,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.28. About 7.45M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast earnings: 62 cents a share, vs 59 cents EPS expected; 17/05/2018 – NBC News PR: TUNE IN TOMORROW: `TODAY’ EXCLUSIVE: MEGHAN MARKLE’S FORMER `SUITS’ CO-STARS JOIN SAVANNAH GUTHRIE &; 02/05/2018 – Sky is currently the subject of a bidding war between Fox and Comcast; 19/04/2018 – MedCity News: Cable provider Comcast and insurance group join forces in healthcare partnership; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – ALSO INTENDING TO GIVE CERTAIN LEGALLY BINDING COMMITMENTS BY WAY OF DEED POLL; 08/05/2018 – Comcast races to secure regulatory, political approval for Sky deal; 09/05/2018 – CNBC: Comcast prepares to bid on Fox in mid-June; 01/05/2018 – Jesse Rodriguez: NBC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Trump doc says Trump bodyguard, lawyer ‘raided’ his office, took medical files; 25/04/2018 – Comcast makes £22bn cash bid for Sky; 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast and Cox to Form New Group to Sell National Advanced Advertising Solutions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold COO shares while 130 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 6.45% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning owns 790 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Champlain Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1.01% or 390,720 shares. The North Carolina-based Sterling Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.06% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 56,276 shares. M&T State Bank Corp has invested 0.01% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Moreover, Fort Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Wells Fargo & Mn has 219,034 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank invested in 0% or 63 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Company reported 7,039 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Btim has 60,837 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset holds 0% or 119 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 2,740 shares. 157,023 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Company. Axel Capital Management Lc has invested 1.28% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Panagora Asset, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,702 shares.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $138.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 15,546 shares to 119,196 shares, valued at $33.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 22,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,888 shares, and cut its stake in Auto Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corp owns 181,113 shares. Ashfield Ltd Liability Com holds 26,653 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Leuthold Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.87% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). East Coast Asset Lc owns 23,695 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Hightower Lta, Texas-based fund reported 19,186 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Park Natl Oh holds 0.12% or 54,477 shares. Mycio Wealth Limited Liability Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 23,952 shares. Mechanics Bancorporation Trust Department, a California-based fund reported 13,666 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 58,240 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. National Tx holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 322,475 shares. Bristol John W And Company stated it has 2.65% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Cornerstone Advsr reported 0.02% stake. Daiwa Gru invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Co holds 2.48 million shares.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $10.24 million activity. $10.21M worth of stock was sold by COHEN DAVID L on Tuesday, February 5.