Veritas Asset Management Llp Has Lifted Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position by $2.73 Million; Shapiro Capital Management Trimmed Its Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Position by $3.98 Billion as Share Value Rose

Shapiro Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc sold 62,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.57 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.84 billion, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $70.85. About 693,932 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 50.56% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION 1Q LOSS/SHR 24C, EST. LOSS 29C; 15/03/2018 – Live Nation Entertainment Announces Launch Of Private Notes Offerings; 15/03/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT-CONVERTIBLE NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH TERMS PRIOR TO SUCH DATE; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Live Nation Acquires Festival Promoter ScoreMore Shows; 05/03/2018 – LYV: So a On the Run 2 Tour event just got posted and quickly deleted from Beyoncé’s Facebook page & Ticketmaster. Somebody’s getting fired ���� – ! $LYV; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 23/04/2018 – Global Superstar J Balvin Announces North American ‘Vibras Tour,’ Powered By Buchanan’s Whisky; 15/03/2018 – Live Nation Entertainment Announces Pricing Of Private Notes Offerings; 05/03/2018 Childish Gambino Unveils 2018 North American Tour With Special Guest Rae Sremmurd

Veritas Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 731,815 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.52 million, up from 716,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $448.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $4.43 during the last trading session, reaching $173.5. About 20.63M shares traded or 6.06% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – Alibaba, Cainiao Lead $1.4 Billion Spend on Delivery-Firm Stake; 16/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Cambricon starts financing round at CNY 12 billion valuation, sources say; 25/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba Bets Another $2 Billion on Southeast Asia; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 03/05/2018 – The listing could reportedly raise $10 billion and value the company at $100 billion, making it one of the largest IPOs since Alibaba in New York in 2014; 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 30/05/2018 – Hexindai Announces Appointment of Chief Marketing Officer; 04/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc reported 121,659 shares. Westfield Cap Co Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 47,350 shares in its portfolio. Matarin Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Putnam Investments Limited Co reported 3.12 million shares. Nicholas Invest LP has 59,481 shares. Davenport & Lc invested 0.72% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). 8,823 are held by Kbc Group Nv. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 93,903 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Com Ma invested in 0% or 183,342 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.02% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) or 275,941 shares. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 28,651 shares. Whittier Tru holds 0% or 1,570 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0.01% or 58,480 shares. Swiss Comml Bank stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Lord Abbett & Co Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1.28M shares.