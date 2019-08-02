Veritas Asset Management Llp Has Increased Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding By $7.07 Million; Jacobs Levy Equity Management Boosted By $4.32 Million Its Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Stake

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) stake by 23.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc acquired 80,010 shares as Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD)’s stock rose 9.79%. The Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc holds 424,174 shares with $23.24 million value, up from 344,164 last quarter. Cornerstone Ondemand Inc now has $3.45B valuation. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $57.79. About 5,187 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 28/03/2018 – Cornerstone Home Lending, Inc. Named the #11 Best Workplace in the Country in Financial Services & Insurance by Great Place to; 15/03/2018 – RadioResource: FCC Partially Grants Cornerstone SMR Petition for Reconsideration; 22/05/2018 – Integrity Marketing Group Expands in the Midwest by Acquiring the Senior Market Division of Cornerstone Broker Insurance Services; 01/05/2018 – Sonasoft Corp (SSFT) Jointly Signs Purchase Agreement To Acquire Cornerstone Technologies; 01/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Announces Convergence 2018 Client Conference; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand 1Q Rev $133.1M; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Nominates Three Accomplished Software Industry CEOs to Board of Directors and Names New Chair; 26/04/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Announces Public Sector and Education Wins; 15/03/2018 – Richland Source: St. Peter’s will have hands full with Cornerstone Christian in Division IV regional final; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone Schools Unveils Lifetime Commitment to Students Through the New Cornerstone For Life Promise

Veritas Asset Management Llp increased Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) stake by 1.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Veritas Asset Management Llp acquired 80,375 shares as Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM)’s stock declined 2.53%. The Veritas Asset Management Llp holds 6.55M shares with $578.86 million value, up from 6.47M last quarter. Philip Morris Intl Inc now has $129.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $83.01. About 177,115 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 18/05/2018 – Government proposal leaves markets gasping — and ltalians vaping; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13

More notable recent Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD): Is Breakeven Near? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NUAN or CSOD: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Aragon Research Positions Cornerstone in the â€œLeaderâ€ Section of the 2019 Globe for Corporate Learning – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$53.23, Is Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc decreased Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) stake by 2,067 shares to 38,947 valued at $27.66M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hibbett Sports Inc (NASDAQ:HIBB) stake by 22,180 shares and now owns 116,783 shares. Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.01% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Limited has 0% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 4,243 shares. 1.23M are held by State Street Corporation. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc reported 404,975 shares. Secor Advsrs Lp has 82,320 shares. Gsa Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 18,962 shares. Clearbridge Limited Company stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Palisade Capital Lc Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 455,272 shares. Strs Ohio reported 24,300 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability owns 612,800 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 66,592 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership invested in 0.04% or 332,952 shares. Axa owns 6,700 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.22 million activity. Miller Adam L had sold 21,000 shares worth $1.22M.

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris had 16 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) rating on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $94 target. Bank of America upgraded the shares of PM in report on Friday, May 17 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Bank of America. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity. Kunst Michael R. also bought $211,675 worth of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) shares.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Can IQOS Fire Philip Morris’ Stock To $100? – Forbes” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Philip Morris Is On Sale – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Philip Morris Lights Up With Q2 Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Philip Morris Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 18, 2019.