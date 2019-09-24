Veritas Asset Management Llp Has Increased Its Baxter Intl (BAX) Position by $2.88 Million; As Mercadolibre (MELI) Shares Rose, Shareholder Prince Street Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $15.64 Million

Veritas Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 0.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp bought 35,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 7.89 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $645.91M, up from 7.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $86.84. About 2.99 million shares traded or 27.56% up from the average. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 14/05/2018 – BAXTER: U.S. FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW SPECTRUM IQ INFUSION SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY View To EPS $2.49-EPS $2.62; 24/04/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 016673 Company: BAXTER HLTHCARE; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Baxter; 21/04/2018 – DJ Baxter International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAX); 14/05/2018 – Clearwater Compliance Announces Appointment of Steve Cagle as Chief Executive Officer and Baxter Lee as Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – BRENT BAXTER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Unveiled Updates to SHARESOURCE Remote Patient Management Platform for Home Dialysis Patients at ERA-EDTA 2018

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 38.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 25,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 40,800 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.96M, down from 66,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $7.88 during the last trading session, reaching $540.09. About 339,879 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 24/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC MELI.O : MORGAN STANLEY RESUMES WITH UNDERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $330; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 23; 08/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE SAYS ON MARCH 7, CO ENTERED PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS WITH SEVERAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – E-commerce firm MercadoLibre pledges $175 mln Mexico investment; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q REV. $321.0M; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q NET LOSS 29C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold BAX shares while 304 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 413.22 million shares or 1.02% less from 417.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman Co invested in 36,376 shares. 787,723 are held by Franklin Res. Prio Wealth Partnership has 43,252 shares. Barclays Public Lc invested 0.03% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Moreover, Zacks Management has 0.54% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 323,607 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation stated it has 3.34 million shares. Ajo Lp owns 360,028 shares. Prudential Inc owns 1.68M shares. First Allied Advisory Service invested in 6,478 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). 1,305 are owned by Heritage Wealth Advsrs. Benjamin F Edwards Comm invested 0.01% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Sigma Planning has 0.03% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 7,658 shares. Adage Ptnrs Gp Ltd Liability Company accumulated 579,797 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 1.28 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold MELI shares while 131 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 38.27 million shares or 36.45% less from 60.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hillhouse Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Brown Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.28% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Fdx stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv accumulated 2,050 shares or 0.17% of the stock. 2,721 are held by Cibc Asset. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 14,604 shares. Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0.01% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership owns 72,725 shares. 67,265 were reported by Sei Com. Adirondack Company owns 0% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 3 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 1.71M shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 142 shares. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Dorsey Wright owns 1.59% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 10,691 shares. Inc Ca has invested 1.55% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).