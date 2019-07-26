Veritas Asset Management Llp Has Increased Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake by $2.73 Million; Rk Asset Management Has Cut Its Dorman Products (DORM) Stake by $3.85 Million as Share Price Declined

Rk Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (DORM) by 47.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc sold 43,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 48,092 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24M, down from 91,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dorman Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $85.01. About 108,270 shares traded. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has risen 26.29% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q REV. $227.3M, EST. $234.0M; 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: There are now reports of a possible school shooting at TWO school in CA – a high school and an; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. $1.03; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Net $30.6M; 09/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: The #FBI raided the office of President Trump’s personal lawyer, seizing records on many topics,; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dorman Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DORM); 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Rev $227.3M; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 1.4% Position in Dorman Products

Veritas Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 731,815 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.52M, up from 716,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $465.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $178.71. About 11.89 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD – REACHED DEAL TO SELL CERTAIN HEALTHCARE CATEGORIES FROM TMALL PHARMACY TO ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA $2.68B; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS CHINA’S DEBT PROBLEMS STILL CONTINUE TO BE THERE- CNBC; 09/04/2018 – AI startup Sensetime raises $600m from Alibaba-led consortium; 18/04/2018 – THAI GOVERNMENT SAYS ALIBABA GROUP TO INVEST MORE THAN 10 BILLION BAHT IN ‘DIGITAL HUB’ IN EASTERN ECONOMIC CORRIDOR; 04/04/2018 – Chinese unicorn Meituan to buy Mobike: Union of Tencent-backed ventures is part of a turf war with Alibaba; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 10/04/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL IN TALKS WITH INVESTORS TO BOOST FUNDRAISING TARGET TO AT LEAST $8 BILLION; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Sees Shifting Profit Mix With Physical Stores: TOPLive; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK BOOSTED INTC, BABA, GOOG, LOW, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F

Rk Asset Management Llc, which manages about $126.17 million and $104.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Natl Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 80,768 shares to 131,368 shares, valued at $7.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold DORM shares while 69 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 25.64 million shares or 4.24% less from 26.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett And Commerce Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 695,580 shares. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 3,358 shares. California-based Shelton Capital has invested 0.01% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Comerica Retail Bank has invested 0.04% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 23,069 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Fincl Bank has 4,366 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Conestoga Capital Limited Liability Company holds 1.95% or 793,888 shares in its portfolio. Tributary Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 253,877 shares or 1.62% of its portfolio. Michigan-based Rk Asset Ltd Company has invested 4.07% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Bb&T Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2,619 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Voya Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Parkside Bancorporation Trust reported 51 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 10,900 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership reported 16,366 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.16 EPS, up 6.42% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.09 per share. DORM’s profit will be $38.21 million for 18.32 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Dorman Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.84% EPS growth.

