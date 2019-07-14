Veritas Asset Management Llp Has Decreased Its Stake in Franco Nevada (FNV) by $1.14 Million; Autodesk (ADSK) Valuation Rose While Kepos Capital LP Increased by $4.40 Million Its Position

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 430.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 28,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 35,012 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46M, up from 6,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $174.19. About 847,700 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $130; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $559.9 MLN VS $485.7 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Autodesk Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 55c-Loss 73c; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 1C TO 4C, EST. 16C; 05/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Apr 10; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UNDER ASC 606 OF $2,455 MLN TO $2,505 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Software maker Autodesk’s fourth-quarter revenue rises 15.7 pct; 29/05/2018 – ORDERFOX.com and Autodesk — A Collaboration Increasing Benefits to New and Existing Users

Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 15,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14M, down from 123,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $85.79. About 331,427 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 4.26% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q EPS 23c; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 23c; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 28C; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Rev $167.2M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Net $43.5M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY SHR $0.23

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11B and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM) by 20,193 shares to 78,337 shares, valued at $6.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Etfs/Usa (EWW).

Veritas Asset Management Llp, which manages about $11.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 76,545 shares to 13.55 million shares, valued at $671.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 305,831 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19.65 million shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).