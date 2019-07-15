Veritas Asset Management Llp Has Decreased Franco Nevada (FNV) Stake by $1.14 Million; Honeywell Intl (HON) Holder Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Cut Its Position

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 5,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,089 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31 million, down from 32,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $175.43. About 407,060 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/03/2018 – International Airlines Group Adopts Connected Aircraft Solution To Reduce Carbon Emissions And Boost Fuel Savings; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS THE MORE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE COMPANY IS THE SECONDARY EFFECT FROM THE PRICE INFLATION ON NONIMPORTED STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL; 27/04/2018 – Honeywell in $1.5B, 364-Day Credit Pac; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q TOTAL COSTS 5.64B RUPEES; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises; 03/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS INTRODUCES NEW INTELLIGENT WEARABLES FOR INDUSTRIAL FIELD WORKERS; 24/04/2018 – CPSC: HONEYWELL RECALLS HARD HATS DUE TO RISK OF HEAD INJURY; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell International Inc. Cockpit Technologies For South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet

Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 15,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14M, down from 123,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $85.74. About 61,154 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 4.26% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.28; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q REV. $173.1M, EST. $168.2M; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada: Paul Brink Appointed Pres and COO; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP FNV.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107.50 FROM C$105; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q EPS 23c; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Adj EPS 28c; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q REV. $167.2M, EST. $172.7M; 10/04/2018 – Andra AP-Fonden Adds Nutanix, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F

More notable recent Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Is Franco-Nevada (FNV) Up 7.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “5 Top Gold Stocks for 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on March 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Gold Stocks to Buy in 2019 – Motley Fool” on January 25, 2019. More interesting news about Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Smartest People on Wall Street Are Buying These 3 Stocks — Should You Follow? – The Motley Fool” published on March 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Franco-Nevada -3% as Q4 earnings, revenues slip below consensus – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 20, 2019.

Analysts await Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNV’s profit will be $56.00 million for 71.45 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Franco-Nevada Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Veritas Asset Management Llp, which manages about $11.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 40,443 shares to 2.45 million shares, valued at $606.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 77,608 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.85M shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Honeywell Rocketed 32% in the First Half – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Honeywell To Release Second Quarter Financial Results And Hold Its Investor Conference Call On Thursday, July 18 – PRNewswire” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Honeywell And SmartSky Bring Unparalleled Connectivity To North American Airlines Using 5G Technologies – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Season Starts With Beat From Citigroup; Other Banks, Netflix Report Later In Week – Benzinga” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51B for 21.09 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sequoia Finance Ltd Liability Co has 19,331 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.17% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Compton Mgmt Ri has invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 8,831 were accumulated by Dodge And Cox. 4,500 were reported by Alethea Management Limited Liability. Salem Investment Counselors, a North Carolina-based fund reported 43,503 shares. Ssi Mngmt has 1,901 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory invested in 0.14% or 9,035 shares. Hexavest Incorporated holds 0.43% or 214,764 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al stated it has 1.17 million shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Co holds 0.26% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 246,900 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De has 21.77 million shares. Aviva Public Lc owns 584,575 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc owns 1.38 million shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Ltd Company holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 9,822 shares.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69B and $2.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 39,244 shares to 184,615 shares, valued at $9.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 311,597 shares in the quarter, for a total of 439,299 shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. The insider Paz George sold 1,035 shares worth $154,143.