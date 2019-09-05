Veritas Asset Management Llp Has Boosted Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $90.18 Million; Newtyn Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Petmed Express (PETS) by $2.73 Million

Veritas Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp bought 770,741 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 6.24 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $735.91M, up from 5.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 15.08M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – VMWARE: MICROSOFT AZURE NEXT PARTNER FOR VMW’S NETWORKING CLOUD; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.82B, EST. $25.78B; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India after complaint -documents; 18/04/2018 – ABM Assists Pacific Battleship Center to Upgrade Lighting System on Historic USS Iowa; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER; 23/05/2018 – Livingston Launches Enhanced Ground Freight Offering; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps; 16/04/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Participation in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

Newtyn Management Llc decreased its stake in Petmed Express Inc (PETS) by 82.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc sold 124,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.40% . The hedge fund held 25,999 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $592,000, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Petmed Express Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $331.68M market cap company. The stock increased 4.45% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $16.44. About 364,957 shares traded. PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) has declined 52.90% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PETS News: 07/05/2018 – PETMED 4Q EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 02/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PetMed Express, DCP Midstream Partners, LP, Gladstone Land, Federated National Hol; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 per Share; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express 4Q EPS 50c; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0; 22/04/2018 – DJ PetMed Express Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PETS); 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in PetMed; 04/05/2018 – Copeland Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in PetMed; 30/04/2018 – PetMed Express D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds to Announce Its Fiscal Year End Financial Results on May 7, 2018

