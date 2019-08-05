Veritas Asset Management Llp Decreased Position in Franco Nevada (FNV) as Stock Rose; As Conocophillips Com (COP) Stock Price Declined, Carroll Financial Associates Increased Holding by $330,924

Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 15,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 108,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14M, down from 123,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $89.54. About 474,228 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q REV. $173.1M, EST. $168.2M; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q EPS 35c; 07/03/2018 FRANCO-NEVADA REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR 2017; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q EPS 23c; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Rev $167.2M; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP FNV.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107.50 FROM C$105; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 27C; 29/05/2018 – FRANCO NEVADA FILES $2B MIXED SECURITES SHELF; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY REVENUE $167.2 MLN, UP 7.7%

Carroll Financial Associates Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips Com (COP) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc bought 5,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 34,175 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, up from 29,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.96% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $56.47. About 7.70M shares traded or 25.94% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 02/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Provides Update on Disposition Program and Recent Acreage Additions; 20/05/2018 – GROUP OF LIBYAN YOUTH WILL SHUT DOWN OILFIELDS IN MARADA REGION UNLESS DEMANDS FOR BETTER STATE SERVICES ARE MET-STATEMENT; 16/05/2018 – RPT ANALYSIS-For Big Oil, reserve size matters less than ever; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS SEEKING ENFORCEMENT ACTIONS AGAINST PDVSA PDVSA.UL IN UNITED STATES, ASIA AND CARIBBEAN; 08/05/2018 – Venezuela’s PDVSA diverts crude tanker from Curacao -shipper, data; 08/05/2018 – CONOCO-PDVSA DISPUTE RISKS LEAVING ISLA REFINERY WITHOUT ENOUGH CRUDE TO OPERATE- PRIME MINISTER; 04/05/2018 – MAGSEIS WINS SUPPLIER RECOGNITION AWARD 2017 FROM CONOCOPHILLIPS; 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS PDVSA IS “COMMITTED TO HONORING THE DECISIONS STEMMING FROM THE ARBITRATION AWARD” WITH CONOCO; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: International Arbitration Tribunal Rules ConocoPhillips Owed $2.04 B in Its Dispute With PDVSA; 27/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Oxy ‘evaluating’ plan to buy former ConocoPhillips campus

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Etf (VXF) by 12,038 shares to 17,127 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Powershares Ftse Rafi Us 1000 by 52,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 889,873 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond Fd Etf (VCSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Co holds 221,456 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Citigroup owns 865,813 shares. Swiss Bancorporation holds 3.84M shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. 4,663 are held by Wendell David Assocs. Bbva Compass Savings Bank holds 0.2% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 47,899 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Management Lp reported 0.76% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Moreover, Permanens Cap Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 62 shares. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi accumulated 35,217 shares. Hanseatic Mngmt invested in 9,192 shares. Schulhoff And accumulated 4,298 shares. Cordasco Ntwk has invested 0.06% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Reilly Advsr Lc reported 0.08% stake. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Liability reported 7.24M shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Anchor Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 14,712 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement owns 0.22% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 2.69M shares.

