Veritas Asset Management Llp Decreased Position in American Express Co (AXP) by $249.45 Million as Shares Rose; Mairs & Power Stake in Graco (GGG) Has Trimmed by $7.33 Million

Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 30.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 2.03M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 4.52 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $558.38 million, down from 6.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $118.59. About 2.75 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 11/05/2018 – American Express March Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 23/03/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX EXPECTS TO CONTINUE GROWING ONLINE SAVINGS UNIT; 12/04/2018 – American Express Will Open Eleventh Location of The CENTURION® Lounge at Denver International Airport; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.9 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END; 03/05/2018 – Accertify Launches Next Generation Machine-Learning Risk Management Tools; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 18/04/2018 – American Express Posts 31% Jump in First-Quarter Profit; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit tops estimates as record splurge on rewards woos customers

Mairs & Power Inc decreased its stake in Graco Inc (GGG) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc sold 146,531 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.95% . The institutional investor held 5.13 million shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $257.66M, down from 5.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Graco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.72. About 319,537 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 5.93% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.93% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 02/04/2018 – Graco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – New Graco® Uno2Duo™ Stroller Is Designed to Grow with Families, Easily Extends To Accommodate A Second Child; 14/05/2018 – Graco at Group Meeting Hosted By Seaport Today; 25/04/2018 – Graco: Raising Full-Year 2018 Outlook to Mid- To High Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Graco May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 27/03/2018 – Graco Unveils Powerful Electric Fireproofing Pump; 25/04/2018 – GRACO 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 41C; 25/04/2018 – Graco Reports Record Sales and Operating Earnings; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC – QTRLY DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.49; 21/04/2018 – DJ Graco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GGG)

Analysts await Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 4.00% or $0.02 from last year's $0.5 per share. GGG's profit will be $86.73 million for 21.98 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Graco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 4.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.5 per share. GGG’s profit will be $86.73 million for 21.98 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Graco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72 billion and $8.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Littelfuse Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 82,199 shares to 463,507 shares, valued at $82.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) by 25,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Fireeye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

