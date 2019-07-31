Veritas Asset Management Llp Decreased Its Franco Nevada (FNV) Position by $1.14 Million; As Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Stock Price Rose, Holder Manor Road Capital Partners Decreased Position

Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 15,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14M, down from 123,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $86.82. About 757,356 shares traded or 40.86% up from the average. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 4.26% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Adj EPS 28c; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q EPS 23c; 15/05/2018 – Odey Asset Adds Finish Line, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q REV. $167.2M, EST. $172.7M; 10/04/2018 – Andra AP-Fonden Adds Nutanix, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 23c; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.28; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q Rev $173.1M; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.35; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.77M, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $80.23. About 713,714 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 24.75% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 11/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Inv Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.14% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Paragon Cap Ltd holds 39 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 76,330 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Ls Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Envestnet Asset Incorporated owns 37,463 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.02% or 1.04 million shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 0% stake. Highland Mngmt Limited stated it has 9,261 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Maverick Capital Limited invested 0.49% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Profund Advsrs Llc holds 0.01% or 4,360 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.03% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 31,164 shares. 34,091 were accumulated by Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Moreover, Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 3,923 shares. First Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00 million and $573.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 4.60 million shares to 4.70 million shares, valued at $117.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 7.84% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $60.20M for 18.23 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.24% EPS growth.

Veritas Asset Management Llp, which manages about $11.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New by 146,675 shares to 4.61 million shares, valued at $740.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 254,777 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc.