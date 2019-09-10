Veritas Asset Management Llp Decreased Holding in Franco Nevada (FNV) as Shares Rose; Covey Capital Advisors Has Decreased Holding in Viad (VVI) as Valuation Rose

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Viad Corp (VVI) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 6,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.81% . The institutional investor held 53,126 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 59,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Viad Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $64.68. About 98,689 shares traded. Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has risen 20.98% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees Expect Consolidated Adjusted Segment EBITDA $156.5M-$160.5M; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP SEES 2018 INCOME PER SHARE BEFORE OTHER ITEMS$0.03; 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP – BMO HARRIS BANK N.A. IS A LENDER UNDER EXISTING $300 MLN CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Viad Corp Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Appointments; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Viad; 26/04/2018 – Viad 1Q Rev $277.4M; 26/04/2018 – VIAD 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 49C, EST. LOSS/SHR 52C; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP – EXPECT 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE TO INCREASE AT A LOW SINGLE-DIGIT RATE FROM 2017 FULL YEAR REVENUE; 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP – SECOND AMENDMENT INCREASES AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY TO $30 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Viad Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 15,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 108,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14 million, down from 123,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $93.84. About 769,932 shares traded or 29.86% up from the average. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q EPS 35c; 15/05/2018 – Odey Asset Adds Finish Line, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY REVENUE $167.2 MLN, UP 7.7%; 29/05/2018 – FRANCO NEVADA FILES $2B MIXED SECURITES SHELF; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q REV. $167.2M, EST. $172.7M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 10/04/2018 – Andra AP-Fonden Adds Nutanix, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP FNV.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107.50 FROM C$105

More notable recent Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “6 Gold Trends to Watch as The Trade War Heats up – PRNewswire” on August 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How to Invest in Gold Mining Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on August 24, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Gold Is Exploding and Actually Could Rally to $2000 or Higher – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Franco-Nevada: At A Crossroads – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Veritas Asset Management Llp, which manages about $11.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 29,563 shares to 6.55M shares, valued at $716.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New by 146,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.61 million shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 51.72% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNV’s profit will be $83.56 million for 53.32 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Franco-Nevada Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.41% EPS growth.

Analysts await Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, down 1.16% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.72 per share. VVI’s profit will be $34.85 million for 9.51 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Viad Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.06% EPS growth.

More notable recent Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) news were published by: Tucson.com which released: “Viad Corp Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call | Business News – Arizona Daily Star” on July 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Dr. Isabella Cunningham to Depart Viad Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on March 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Viad (VVI) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think ” Yes ” – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Viad Corp Completes Majority Investment in Mountain Park Lodges – Business Wire” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Business.Financialpost.com‘s news article titled: “GES and EventMB Release Event Storytelling Playbook – Financial Post” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Covey Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $395.73M and $74.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 2,622 shares to 23,022 shares, valued at $2.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 17,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,081 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.