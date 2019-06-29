Veritas Asset Management Llp Cut Its Franco Nevada (FNV) Stake as Stock Rose; Abbvie (ABBV) Holder Garrison Financial Trimmed Position

Garrison Financial Corp decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 26.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp sold 20,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,628 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, down from 76,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.51B market cap company. The stock increased 3.89% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $72.72. About 21.38 million shares traded or 177.21% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS WERE CONSISTENT WITH FIRST PHASE 3 STUDY; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 26/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP BOOSTED AVY, ABBV, FB, CAG, VIAB IN 1Q: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis may pay 5% of Humira biosimilar sales as royalty to AbbVie, insiders say; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 2nd Wk, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C

Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 15,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14 million, down from 123,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $84.88. About 405,739 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 4.26% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Rev $167.2M; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Net $43.5M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY SHR $0.23; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 23c; 15/05/2018 – Odey Asset Adds Finish Line, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F

Analysts await Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNV’s profit will be $56.13M for 70.73 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Franco-Nevada Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Veritas Asset Management Llp, which manages about $11.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 80,375 shares to 6.55M shares, valued at $578.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 76,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.55 million shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.65 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S had bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250 on Wednesday, June 26. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750.

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Sm Cap (SCHA) by 18,698 shares to 42,932 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 3,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,404 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Emrg Mkt Eq (SCHE).