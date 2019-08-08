Veritas Asset Management Llp Cut Holding in Franco Nevada (FNV) by $1.14 Million as Share Price Rose; Cutler Capital Management Lowered Its Position in Lexington Pty (LXP) as Stock Rose

Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lexington Pty (LXP) by 15.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc sold 219,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.42% . The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56 million, down from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lexington Pty for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $10.07. About 255,658 shares traded. Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) has risen 14.37% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LXP News: 06/03/2018 Lexington Realty Trust Announces Quarterly Common Share Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Rev $102.6M; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Adj FFO 25c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – QTRLY ADJUSTED FFO $0.25 PER DILUTED SHARE; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – REAFFIRMING 2018 ADJ COMPANY FFO $0.95 TO $0.98 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lexington Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LXP); 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Loss $14.3M; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty Sees 2018 EPS 54c-EPS 57c; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – SEES 2018 SHR $0.54 TO $0.57; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.07

Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 15,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 108,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14 million, down from 123,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $93.52. About 92,032 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q REV. $173.1M, EST. $168.2M; 07/03/2018 FRANCO-NEVADA REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR 2017; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q EPS 35c; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 29/05/2018 – FRANCO NEVADA FILES $2B MIXED SECURITES SHELF; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 27C

