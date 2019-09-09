Veritas Asset Management Llp Continues to Hold Holding in Philip Morris Intl (PM); Leggett & Platt (LEG) Shareholder Villere St Denis J & Co Lowered Its Holding as Share Value Rose

Veritas Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp bought 80,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 6.55M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $578.86M, up from 6.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $73.3. About 5.28 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 17.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold 266,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.13M, down from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.69% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $40.42. About 1.00 million shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 57C, EST. 59C; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Rev $1.03B; 16/03/2018 – VP Douglas Gifts 100 Of Leggett & Platt Inc; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE LOWERED TO $2.60 TO $2.80; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises 2018 View To Sales $4.3B-$4.4B; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Reports 7% Sales Growth And $.57 EPS; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 2.3% Position in Leggett & Platt

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shayne And Com Lc holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 8,599 shares. North Star Inv Corporation stated it has 17,242 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Co stated it has 38,294 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. 56,883 were reported by Sumitomo Life Insurance Com. Moreover, Colonial Advisors has 0.1% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 6,159 shares. Personal Advisors stated it has 3,372 shares. Noesis Capital Mangement has 0% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated reported 1,728 shares. The Missouri-based Shelter Mutual Ins has invested 1.84% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Ww Investors has 51.39M shares. Creative Planning invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Morgan Dempsey Management Limited Liability owns 2.34% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 66,590 shares. Ci holds 0.53% or 1.07M shares. Sandy Spring Bancorp accumulated 25,389 shares. Alethea Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.78% or 28,287 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49B and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kearny Finl Corp Md by 501,796 shares to 5.10M shares, valued at $65.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 17,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,865 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold LEG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 98.03 million shares or 2.63% less from 100.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. World Asset Mngmt holds 12,326 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 19,700 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 15,836 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Coastline Trust has invested 0.04% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Amp Capital Invsts Limited holds 0.01% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) or 47,901 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp holds 0% or 755 shares. Speece Thorson Capital Gru Inc has 3.88% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). 1.24 million are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc holds 18,687 shares. Bb&T Securities Llc holds 94,606 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Calamos Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 127,658 shares.