Veritas Asset Management Llp Boosted Stake in Cvs Health (CVS); Dynamic Advisors Solutions Trimmed Its Position in Yum Brands (YUM) as Valuation Rose

Veritas Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp bought 254,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 12.18 million shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $656.82M, up from 11.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $59.48. About 7.76M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – Dr. Marc-David Munk will join CVS as chief medical officer for MinuteClinics; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders will vote today on the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 16/03/2018 – CVS to offer GSK’s new shingles vaccine at stores nationwide; 05/03/2018 Asia’s Largest Vending Show CVS and the Official Satellite Show of EuroShop Debut ‘World of Retail’ Exhibition; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Health Issuing Senior Unsecured Notes to Partly Fund Aetna Purchase; 25/05/2018 – REG-CVs of Proposed Members of the Council of JSC Olainfarm; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health: Policy Solutions That Lower Drug Prices Are Aligned With CVS Business Model and Wouldn’t Be Expected to Hurt Profitability; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health to ‘BBB’ From ‘BBB+’; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Launches Comprehensive Program to Help Patients Save Money on Medications; 14/03/2018 – The BCBS Institute will test the pharmacy rides at select Walgreens locations in Chicago and select CVS locations in Pittsburgh

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 42.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc sold 5,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 7,305 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $729,000, down from 12,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $116.96. About 825,316 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 13/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® Canada Launches Loyalty Program; 28/03/2018 – Yum! Brands Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS AVERAGE ANNUAL CAPEX BY 2021 OF ABOUT 40 MLN EUROS; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Libstar makes market debut on Johannesburg bourse; 08/03/2018 – KFC returning to former supplier in UK after chicken shortage; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT, A DIVISION OF YUM! BRANDS, ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC DEAL; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – DEAL DOUBLES PIZZA HUT’S FOOTPRINT IN THE REGIONS COVERED BY THE ALLIANCE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Yum! Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YUM)

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.25 million activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $105,600 was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was made by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800.

