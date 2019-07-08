Veritas Asset Management Llp Boosted Its Baxter Intl (BAX) Holding by $6.29 Million as Valuation Rose; Private Wealth Advisors Position in Chevron New (CVX) Has Cut by $301,227

Veritas Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp bought 77,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 7.85M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $638.36 million, up from 7.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $81.3. About 216,303 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 6.66% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 19/03/2018 – Baxter Completes Acquisition of RECOTHROM and PREVELEAK to Broaden Surgical Hemostat and Sealant Portfolio; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Completes Sale of RECOTHROM(R) and PREVELEAK(R) to Baxter; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES BAXTER INTL TO Baa1 FROM Baa2, STABLE OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – DOES NOT EXPECT ANY FURTHER REVENUE IMPACT RELATED TO RECOVERY EFFORTS IN PUERTO RICO; 19/03/2018 – Baxter Closes Buy of Recothrom, Preveleak From Mallinckrodt; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS 1Q 2018 RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR YEAR; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS FORECAST; 21/05/2018 – Baxter Highlights Business Strategies and Innovation at 2018 Investor Conference; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES OF $1.5 BLN INCREASED 12 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q EPS 71c

Private Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 9.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc sold 2,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,753 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, down from 26,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $123.95. About 611,330 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON: TENGIZ FIELD ON TRACK FOR FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS COMPANY’S VENEZUELA OPERATIONS CONTINUE TO FUNCTION NORMALLY; 10/04/2018 – Chevron’s pay for former CEO Watson rose slightly in 2017; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE ENDS; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 55% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS; 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS COURT’S JUDGMENT RELATED TO THEIR ROLE TO “PROCURE AND ATTEMPT TO ENFORCE FRAUDULENT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CHEVRON”; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RES. TO BUY CHEVRON’S STAKE IN ELK HILLS OIL FIELD; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Rene; 06/03/2018 – Chevron expects LNG supply shortage by 2025

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins, New York-based fund reported 22,674 shares. Blb&B Advsr Limited Com reported 76,441 shares. 568,182 are owned by Fjarde Ap. Edgemoor Investment Advsr reported 6,094 shares. The Tennessee-based Moon Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Manufacturers Life Insur Co The accumulated 2.22 million shares or 0.3% of the stock. Mitchell Mgmt Co invested 0.53% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Mathes holds 5,425 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 19,420 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 1.50M shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. Exchange reported 9,644 shares stake. Cypress Gru has 22,010 shares. First Midwest Bancorporation Division holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 58,526 shares. Sit Invest Associates has 162,494 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 541,651 shares.

Private Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $267.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 11,625 shares to 91,538 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 2,754 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.37 million activity. The insider JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM sold 4,750 shares worth $532,950.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Better Way To Think About Energy ETFs – Benzinga” on June 19, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Short Sellers Lining Up Behind Higher Oil Prices – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 26, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “7 Stocks Not Enjoying the Bull Market and Holding Down the Dow in 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Energy Investing Showdown: Midstream/MLPs Vs. Majors Vs. Broader Energy – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron Corporation: A Moderate Buy – Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87B for 15.26 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Capital Management owns 12,618 shares. The Georgia-based First City Capital Mgmt has invested 0.19% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Keybank Association Oh has 65,177 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 95,491 shares. Reliant Invest Management Limited Company reported 0.22% stake. Huntington Bank reported 478,529 shares. Old Point Tru Fin N A owns 32,432 shares for 1.37% of their portfolio. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.57% or 1.11 million shares in its portfolio. Bahl & Gaynor Inc owns 0.44% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 588,804 shares. Umb Bank N A Mo reported 27,156 shares stake. Prudential Public Limited Co stated it has 3,660 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Family Cap Trust Communications, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,600 shares. Madison Invest Holding Inc stated it has 264,605 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. New York-based Guardian Life Com Of America has invested 0.01% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Cohen Capital holds 0.12% or 6,000 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Leerink upgrades AbbVie in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Baxter Highlights Progress Toward Its 2020 Corporate Responsibility Goals and Efforts to Make a Meaningful Difference Around the World – Business Wire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Locust Wood Capital Advisersâ€™ Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Third Point – Baxter International – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 28, 2019.