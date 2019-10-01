Veritas Asset Management Llp Boosted Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $5.91 Million as Share Value Rose; As Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Shareholder West Coast Financial Has Cut Its Stake

Veritas Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp bought 44,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 6.28 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $841.82 million, up from 6.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $140.13. About 2.71M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Shifts Focus from Windows to Azure Cloud; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SHOWS AMAZON ALEXA OPENING MICROSOFT CORTANA; 25/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs fuels creativity and innovative design with the Microsoft Cloud; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY SERVER PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 20%; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 25/04/2018 – Exabeam Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Place to Work; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft to a Trillion, Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – GoodData Announces Advancements to Security Framework to Ensure Customer Compliance

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 2,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 71,198 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.09M, down from 73,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $227.88. About 6.85M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – China is a vital market both for sales of Apple products and for Apple’s supply chain; 03/05/2018 – Apple faces these technical roadblocks in the comedown from earnings euphoria (via @TradingNation); 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet Donald Trump today to talk trade; 01/05/2018 – If I were still an analyst I would downgrade Apple to underperform; 29/05/2018 – Voip-Pal Files a Second Lawsuit Against Apple for Infringement of Four New Patents; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Xiaomi lifts lid on Hong Kong l.P.O; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 27/03/2018 – Apple Services to Drive Next Leg of Growth, Says Schoenstein (Video); 27/03/2018 – Apple Pursues Google in Education With $299 IPad, New Software; 04/04/2018 – Apple is developing gesture control and curved screens for its iPhone, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79M and $437.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 60,275 shares to 156,631 shares, valued at $7.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,827 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. World Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 3.35% or 345,694 shares. Riverbridge Partners Ltd Co owns 16,287 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership owns 613,319 shares. Cap International Investors owns 4.74M shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Community Financial Svcs Gp Limited Liability Corp stated it has 35,927 shares. 56,649 were accumulated by Northstar Advsrs Ltd Liability Company. Baskin Ser Inc stated it has 159,021 shares. Schaper Benz Wise Invest Counsel Incorporated Wi has 82,001 shares. Alley Lc stated it has 38,687 shares or 2.17% of all its holdings. Dillon & Associates Inc holds 111,857 shares or 6.85% of its portfolio. Connors Investor Svcs Incorporated stated it has 108,328 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 3.55% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 217,401 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Liability Co Il has 171,387 shares. Mount Vernon Associate Md invested 7.93% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Paragon Ltd owns 3,459 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.