Veritas Asset Management Llp Boosted Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding By $2.73 Million; Artemis Investment Management Llp Has Lowered Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Position

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) stake by 80.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 41,382 shares as Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG)’s stock rose 12.18%. The Artemis Investment Management Llp holds 10,000 shares with $2.70 million value, down from 51,382 last quarter. Wellcare Health Plans Inc now has $13.91B valuation. The stock increased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $276.46. About 18,274 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS CONTRACT WITH AHCCCS TO COORDINATE PROVISION OF HEALTHCARE SERVICES IN CENTRAL AND NORTH GEOGRAPHIC SERVICE AREAS; 29/05/2018 – WellCare buys Meridian on direct talks; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION ALSO THROUGH NEW DEBT OF $600 MLN TO $1.0 BLN AND NEW EQUITY OF $800 MLN TO $1.2 BLN; 06/03/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: WellCare CEO: Company is on track for `audacious’ goal; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $9.55-$9.85; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.00 TO $10.30, EST. $9.820; 06/03/2018 – ‘Ohana Health Plan Awarded Contract to Provide Community Care Services (CCS) Statewide to Eligible Medicaid Members; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Medicaid Health Plans Membership Up 3.1%; 29/05/2018 – Health Insurer WellCare to Acquire Meridian for $2.5 Billion; 30/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) CEO Ken Burdick on WellCare’s Acquisition of Meridian (Transcript)

Veritas Asset Management Llp increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 2.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Veritas Asset Management Llp acquired 15,000 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Veritas Asset Management Llp holds 731,815 shares with $133.52M value, up from 716,815 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $432.10B valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $160.23. About 4.75M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA TO COOPERATE ON E-COMMERCE SERVICES; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHINA’S Q1 CORPORATE NET PROFIT MARGIN WEAKENS TO 6.73 PCT FROM 7.20 PCT YEAR AGO-REUTERS ANALYSIS; 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ High-Profile `Warriors’; 13/05/2018 – E INK HOLDINGS TEAMS UP WITH BOE TECH TO SUPPLY TO ALIBABA: EDN; 30/05/2018 – TSAI SAYS ALIBABA IS MAKING MINORITY EQUITY STAKES; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Outlook Tops Estimates as Spending Drives Growth; 16/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Cambricon starts financing round at CNY 12 billion valuation, sources say; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA SAID TO INVEST NO LESS THAN 4B YUAN IN HUITONGDA: DAILY; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Group and the Government of Thailand Enter into Strategic Partnership in Support of Thailand 4.0; 09/03/2018 – EQS-News: AGTech Leverages Alipay Platform and Alibaba’s Merchant Base to Lead Innovation in China’s Lottery Industry With Official Launch of Sports Lottery Campaign

Among 11 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding had 17 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained the shares of BABA in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of BABA in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Tuesday, May 7. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $24000 target. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, May 16. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”.

Among 2 analysts covering WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. WellCare Health Plans had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained the shares of WCG in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating.

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) stake by 368,453 shares to 823,430 valued at $150.05M in 2019Q1. It also upped Quinstreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) stake by 386,529 shares and now owns 539,661 shares. Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) was raised too.