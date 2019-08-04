Veritable LP Upped Raytheon Co (RTN) Holding by $455,364; Comcast (CMCSA) Position Upped by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Veritable Lp increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 18.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp bought 2,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 15,827 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, up from 13,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $179.27. About 1.24M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 23/03/2018 – DOD: Raytheon Unit Gets $523.1 Million Fixed-Price Incentive Modification; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON RTN.N SAYS ‘FAIRLY CONFIDENT’ POLAND, U.S. CAN COMPLETE AGREEMENT ON NEXT PHASE OF PATRIOT SYSTEM BY YEAR-END; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $83M Mine Neutralizer Contract; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT FROM AIR FORCE FOR WARNING RECEIVER; 09/03/2018 – RPT-CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – NAVAL SEA SYSTEMS COMMAND, WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, IS CONTRACTING ACTIVITY; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from industry professionals; 20/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SAYS WANTS U.S. TO BRING DEFENCE SYSTEMS SUCH AS PATRIOT AND AVENGER MISSILES TO BALTICS TO DETER RUSSIA

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought 14,266 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 274,923 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.99 million, up from 260,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $42.65. About 20.84 million shares traded or 14.52% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 07/05/2018 – Comcast is planning an all-cash bid of $60 billion for most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time-Warner; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn pact with Murdoch to buy Fox; 19/04/2018 – MedCity News: Cable provider Comcast and insurance group join forces in healthcare partnership; 07/05/2018 – The Business Times: #Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash #Disney-Fox deal; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Abiomed, Exits Comcast; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Offer Values Sky at GBP22.0B; 15/05/2018 – Several Fox investors told Reuters they would be open to terminating the company’s agreement, inked in December, to sell most of its media assets to Walt Disney if Comcast follows through on its plan to launch a rival all-cash bid for as much as $60 billion; 23/03/2018 – Latest Commentary: Comcast is in talks with 21st Century Fox about buying major assets, sources say -; 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s Brian Roberts […]; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tctc Ltd Company accumulated 496,235 shares. Ulysses Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 3.14% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Everence Cap Mgmt stated it has 106,744 shares. Granite Inv Prns Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Gateway Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.88% or 2.48 million shares. Old Second State Bank Of Aurora reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). At Commercial Bank has 21,135 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Fairview Capital Inv Llc has invested 0.01% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Lee Danner & Bass owns 159,798 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Bbva Compass Bancorp Inc reported 0.55% stake. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab has invested 1.44% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Tradition Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,410 shares. Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 317,513 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag stated it has 0.25% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc has 0.46% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74B and $1.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 2,538 shares to 197,064 shares, valued at $26.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 3,369 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,624 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94 billion and $4.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 18,704 shares to 67,816 shares, valued at $4.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,486 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Admiral Fds Inc (VIOO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Asset Mgmt Inc Tx accumulated 26,715 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 4,437 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems has invested 0.22% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Hgk Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 1.86% or 33,830 shares. Md Sass Invsts Serv, a New York-based fund reported 9,900 shares. Sigma Planning owns 12,036 shares. Jp Marvel Investment Advsr Limited Liability Co accumulated 4,620 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Karp Capital Mgmt Corporation invested in 0.6% or 9,244 shares. The Virginia-based Pineno Levin & Ford Asset has invested 0.14% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Klingenstein Fields & Limited Liability Co accumulated 1.62% or 165,213 shares. M Secs, a Oregon-based fund reported 2,405 shares. Hilltop has 1,205 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Farmers Trust stated it has 1.06% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Company owns 264,817 shares. Abner Herrman Brock Limited Liability Com holds 2.62% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 93,310 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Lawrence Taylor W sold $1.84 million. Jimenez Frank R sold $752,828 worth of stock or 4,094 shares.

