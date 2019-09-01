Veritable LP Upped Its Holding in Metlife (MET) as Share Value Rose; As Anthem (ANTM) Share Price Rose, Advisory Research Trimmed by $586,872 Its Stake

Veritable Lp increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 148.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp bought 14,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 24,877 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $44.3. About 3.79 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 30/04/2018 – MetLife Completes Merger of General American Life, Metropolitan Tower Life; 07/03/2018 – MetLife Names Exec VP Debel Head of Retirement & Income Solutions; 15/03/2018 – New York Post: WrestleMania is coming back to MetLife Stadium; 12/04/2018 – CNO Financial Names Michael Milos Vice President of Sales and Distribution Strategy at Washington National; 20/04/2018 – METLIFE NAMES SUSAN GREENWELL HEAD GLOBAL GOVERNMENT RELATIONS; 15/03/2018 – MetLife Recognized as a Top Company for Female Executives; 26/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation Announces Sponsorship of “Multipliers of Prosperity” for a Fourth Year; 24/04/2018 – MetLife Raises Dividend By 5% To 42 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-MetLife names U.S. CFO as head of its retirement business; 07/03/2018 – METLIFE SAYS CFO MARLENE DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT

Advisory Research Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Incorporated (ANTM) by 13.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc sold 2,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 13,368 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84M, down from 15,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Anthem Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $261.52. About 1.06M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 07/03/2018 – No More `Fatherland’? Germans Debate Gender-Neutral Anthem; 30/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference; 01/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches New Medicare Supplement Plans to Make Health Care More Affordable for Wisconsin; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s Negative Outlook Reflects Elevated Fincl Leverage Ratios; 05/04/2018 – Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter Results on April 25, 2018

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94 billion and $4.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL) by 36,640 shares to 24,222 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 464,664 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 743,640 shares, and cut its stake in Eagle Bancorp Inc Md (NASDAQ:EGBN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 90 were reported by First Personal Financial. Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 19,085 shares. Johnson Fin Gp reported 11,192 shares. Alps Advsr has 0.26% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Private Mngmt has 782,186 shares. Letko Brosseau And Associate accumulated 13,699 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Ins Trust Fund holds 0.18% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 19,032 shares. Element Cap Limited Company reported 89,503 shares. Fort Washington Investment Inc Oh holds 127,573 shares. F&V Limited Liability Company has 0.22% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). 3,267 are owned by Alpha Windward Limited Com. Dean Inv Limited Liability Corporation holds 53,386 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Llc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). American Natl Registered Investment Advisor Inc holds 0.27% or 11,298 shares in its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Ser Inc invested in 28,401 shares.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “MetLife (MET) Announces Mark Weinberger to Board – StreetInsider.com” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did MetLife’s (NYSE:MET) Share Price Deserve to Gain 12%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MetLife Investment Management Originates Record $7.7 Billion in Private Placement Debt For 1H 2019 – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MetLife Declares Third Quarter 2019 Preferred Stock Dividends – Business Wire” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Opportunity Brewing In MetLife – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.21 billion for 13.51 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.