Veritable LP Trimmed Its Stake in Carlisle Cos (CSL) as Share Value Rose; Claar Advisors Raised Air Prods & Chems (APD) Stake

Claar Advisors Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.10M, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.73B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $227.98. About 824,979 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 24/04/2018 – Alternet Systems Enters $9 Billion Electric Vehicle Market With Patented Technology Forbes Describes as Essential; 10/04/2018 – It’s a Gas! Praxair, Air Products Lead in Top U.S. Gas Plant Kickoffs of 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 07/05/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SHELL FOR LIQUIDS GASIFICATION; 22/03/2018 – Air Products Celebrates World Water Day; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – INCLUDING LU’AN PROJECT, CO EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.0 BLN; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince

Veritable Lp decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 49.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp sold 3,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 3,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $380,000, down from 6,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $140.89. About 474,330 shares traded or 29.74% up from the average. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 25/04/2018 – Carlisle Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 18/04/2018 – GM Names Steve Carlisle Senior VP and President, Cadillac; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Carlisle FoodService ‘B’ Rtg On Trm Ln; 31/03/2018 – News & Star (GB): Exclusive: Yahya Kirdi breaks his silence on the overseas investment saga at Carlisle United; 18/04/2018 – GM NAMES STEVE CARLISLE SR VP & PRESIDENT, CADILLAC; 27/03/2018 – Natoli Engineering Enters Encapsulation Machine Replacement Parts Market with Carlisle Precision Machining Acquisition; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Net $309.6M; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q EPS $4.94

More notable recent Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pre-Open Movers 07/24: (JNCE) (SNPA) (EW) Higher; (IRBT) (TUP) (CAT) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on July 24, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Carlisle Cos. (CSL) Announces Acquisition of Ecco Finishing – StreetInsider.com” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Carlisle Companies Inc 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Carlisle Companies: $93 A Share Looks Attractive – Seeking Alpha” published on October 25, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Carlisle declares $0.50 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 EPS, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $133.05M for 15.18 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,950 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated. 21,712 are owned by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. Mackay Shields Lc invested in 42,312 shares. Northern Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 481,057 shares. Rice Hall James & Associates Ltd Co holds 0.09% or 23,873 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.06% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Cap Finance Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 3,818 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Gsa Cap Llp holds 0.08% or 6,436 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Corp invested in 57,819 shares or 0.11% of the stock. First Tru LP reported 74,368 shares. Excalibur Management has invested 9.18% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Moreover, South Dakota Inv Council has 0.14% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 55,400 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase Commerce has 0.05% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 1.98M shares. Acadian Asset has 782 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $6.57 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider KOCH D CHRISTIAN sold $3.63 million. Another trade for 20,850 shares valued at $2.50M was sold by Selbach Scott C.

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94B and $4.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 7,010 shares to 152,566 shares, valued at $9.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 9,031 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,533 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, Apple, Chipotle, Costco, Exxon, Netflix, Qualcomm, Ulta, US Bancorp and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Allstate, Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Blue Apron, Costco, Home Depot, Microsoft, Take-Two, Target, Walmart and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Weekly CEO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Altria, Charles Schwab, Charter Communications, Comerica, Morgan Stanley, Slack, Snap, Wells Fargo, Zoom Video and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 188,386 shares stake. Bragg Advsr Incorporated reported 0.77% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 292,311 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). State Street holds 0.16% or 10.61 million shares. Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Com reported 1.26 million shares. Kentucky Retirement stated it has 0.18% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa accumulated 0.03% or 64,628 shares. Cincinnati Casualty Co owns 3.88% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 24,750 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Gradient Investments Lc has invested 0% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 1,615 shares stake. National Bank Of The West accumulated 7,229 shares. Sei stated it has 75,880 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.13% or 539,100 shares.