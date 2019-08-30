Veritable LP Trimmed Its Holding in Newell Brands (NWL) as Stock Declined; Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has Trimmed Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp sold 11,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 89,030 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.26M, down from 100,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $120.2. About 4.41M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – Seclore Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 09/05/2018 – P&G – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, AT END OF JUNE 6, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth

Veritable Lp decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 70.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp sold 27,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 11,349 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $174,000, down from 39,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.6. About 2.51M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Aims to Grow Dividend After 2019 Within Target 30%-35% Payout Ratio Range; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N -WILL USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL FOR DELEVERAGING AND SHARE REPURCHASE; 03/04/2018 – ASTROS AND JOSTENS UNVEIL 2017 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP RINGS IN SPECIAL PREGAME CEREMONY; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees Gross Proceeds of About $2.3B; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – FOR 2018, EXPECTS TO ABSORB A 7 TO 10 CENT NEGATIVE IMPACT TO NORMALIZED EPS WITHIN FULL YEAR NORMALIZED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE; 31/05/2018 – NZ WINDFARMS LTD NWF.NZ – CHAIRMAN KERR-NEWELL IS STEPPING DOWN AS CHAIRMAN; 17/04/2018 – Bill Ackman says Newell made ‘deal with the devil’ in Icahn agreement; 25/04/2018 – Newell Brands Named One of America’s Most Reputable Companies; 23/04/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – ANDREW LANGHAM HAS AGREED TO STEP DOWN FROM BOARD, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND DAVID ATCHISON WILL NOT STAND FOR ELECTION; 20/04/2018 – Jostens Celebrates Earth Month 2018 by Announcing Expanded Commitment to Sustainable Graduation Experiences

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Primecap Management Company Ca reported 0.05% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Okumus Fund Mngmt owns 5.21% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 1.52M shares. 21,650 were reported by Willow Creek Wealth Management. Price T Rowe Md accumulated 930,972 shares. The Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Com holds 183,241 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 52,928 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas owns 147,126 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp owns 4.26 million shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon invested in 8.38 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 316,583 shares. Csat Advisory Lp accumulated 3,110 shares. The Sweden-based Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab has invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Mackay Shields Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 57,321 shares. 13D Management Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 566,013 shares.

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94 billion and $4.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 23,010 shares to 114,578 shares, valued at $14.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 7,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,566 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $78,800 activity.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $43.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intermediate (BIV) by 41,235 shares to 6.16 million shares, valued at $516.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,349 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell Midcap Etf (IWR).