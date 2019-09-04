Veritable LP Trimmed Its Eagle Bancorp Md (EGBN) Position by $1.58 Million; Valuation Declined; Itron (ITRI) Position Has Increased by Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd increased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd bought 16,301 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.93% . The institutional investor held 225,477 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.52M, up from 209,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $69.1. About 35,027 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 22/05/2018 – ltron to Provide Nationwide Smart Grid Solution for Jamaica; 23/04/2018 – DJ Itron Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITRI); 08/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light Expands Work with ltron with Gen5 Network Upgrade; 04/04/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Signs Contract with Itron to Modernize Energy Grid; 30/05/2018 – Itron Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – ltron to Modernize Water Infrastructure in Arkansas with Smart Meter Migration; 11/05/2018 – ltron Confirms First Quarter 2018 Results to be Released on May 14, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Itron Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 04/04/2018 – NORTHWESTERN ENERGY SIGNS CONTRACT WITH ITRON TO MODERNIZE ENER; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Adj EPS 13c

Veritable Lp decreased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Inc Md (EGBN) by 78.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp sold 31,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.71% . The institutional investor held 8,797 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $442,000, down from 40,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Eagle Bancorp Inc Md for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $40.62. About 20,193 shares traded. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) has declined 26.24% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical EGBN News: 24/04/2018 – EagleBank Mortgage Lenders Gonzalez and Pirzadeh Stand Out in National Mortgage Industry Rankings; 12/03/2018 – EagleBank Announces Five-Year Partnership with D.C. United; 18/05/2018 – Eagle Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 13% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OVER SAME PERIOD IN 2017 ($75.8 MLN VERSUS $66.9 MLN); 14/03/2018 – $EGBN now warning of government subpoenas, investigations, and adverse outcomes from regulatory actions; 19/04/2018 – Time for Ron Paul $EGBN to come clean on this conference call about all the loans to his companies and his “blind” trust. Also, what contact has the bank had with federal agencies?; 18/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp (Maryland) 1Q EPS $1.04; 05/03/2018 Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Norman R. Pozez to Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Fed St Louis: Eagle Bank President Joins St. Louis Fed’s Little Rock Branch Board; 05/03/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP NAMES NORMAN R. POZEZ VICE CHAIRMAN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold EGBN shares while 49 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 25.69 million shares or 4.14% less from 26.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) for 106,200 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) for 19,716 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board invested in 29,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 4.67M were accumulated by Blackrock. Manufacturers Life The owns 20,630 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested 0.01% in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) for 77,117 shares. Basswood Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Moreover, Phocas Fincl Corporation has 1.3% invested in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) for 258,460 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 91,044 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 10,675 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Ltd Company stated it has 0% in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 11,800 shares. Clarivest Asset Limited Co owns 65,285 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holdings invested 0.01% in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN).

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94B and $4.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 4,933 shares to 431,793 shares, valued at $33.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 238,808 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,108 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM).

Analysts await Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, down 6.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.13 per share. EGBN’s profit will be $36.61M for 9.58 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by Eagle Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ITRI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 35.05 million shares or 1.75% less from 35.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Company Mn holds 0% or 31,275 shares in its portfolio. 98 are held by Federated Invsts Pa. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 15,698 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md has 0% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership stated it has 1.03M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Legal & General Gp Public has 87,831 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt holds 280,178 shares. Whittier Tru invested in 0% or 25 shares. Shelton Capital stated it has 0.04% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Principal Financial Grp Inc Inc holds 0.01% or 270,043 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 89,520 shares. M&T State Bank holds 0% or 4,317 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Co stated it has 116 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 146,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested in 12,709 shares.

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd, which manages about $47.22B and $505.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 109,886 shares to 171,908 shares, valued at $3.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 19,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,494 shares, and cut its stake in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA).