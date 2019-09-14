Veritable LP Raised Position in Advance Auto Parts (AAP) as Market Value Declined; As Gulfport Energy (Call) (GPOR) Stock Value Declined, Firefly Value Partners LP Has Cut Its Stake

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (Call) (GPOR) by 40.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp sold 1.75M shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The hedge fund held 2.60M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.77 million, down from 4.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $475.00M market cap company. The stock increased 3.83% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.98. About 3.60M shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 21/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp Appoints Deborah G. Adams to Its Bd of Directors; 26/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides SCOOP Well Results; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Exits Gulfport Energy; 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 15/05/2018 – Magnetar Financial LLC Exits Position in Gulfport Energy; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Raises Gulfport Energy, Reflects Steady Improvement in Leverage and Capital Efficiency Metrics Through 1Q; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – ON MAY 21, 2018 ENTERED INTO A TWELFTH AMENDMENT TO ITS SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Gulfport Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPOR); 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gulfport Energy’s 25% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System

Veritable Lp increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 66.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp bought 2,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 5,173 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $797,000, up from 3,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $157. About 984,634 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advance Auto Parts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAP); 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Profit Rises; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 29/03/2018 AAP IMPLANTATE – MADE SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS IN PREPARING HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY FOR AIMED CE AND FDA APPROVAL OF ITS ANTIBACTERIAL SILVER COATING TECHNOLOGY IN RECENT MONTHS; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Announces CFO Transition; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two, Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of MLMT 2008-C1; 23/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Grapples With Higher Fuel Costs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 55 investors sold AAP shares while 132 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.30 million shares or 2.80% more from 68.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Svcs Advsr owns 0.01% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 10,246 shares. Advisors Asset Management has 0.02% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Stevens Cap Lp invested in 58,333 shares. British Columbia Invest Corp accumulated 29,478 shares. Captrust accumulated 748 shares or 0% of the stock. Nelson Roberts Invest Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 237 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 347,817 shares. Victory Capital Management owns 33,623 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fdx Inc holds 0.01% or 1,475 shares. Greenwood Capital Assocs Lc reported 2,505 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 5,691 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 2,448 shares. Hrt Fincl Limited Liability Corp reported 2,558 shares. Utah Retirement owns 12,987 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94B and $5.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT) by 2,462 shares to 4,604 shares, valued at $971,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 72,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.26 EPS, down 46.94% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.49 per share. GPOR’s profit will be $41.44 million for 2.87 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Gulfport Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.81% EPS growth.

Since August 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $169,600 activity. Wood David M. bought $97,600 worth of stock or 40,000 shares. 15,000 shares valued at $35,700 were bought by HICKS QUENTIN R on Friday, August 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold GPOR shares while 86 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 154.68 million shares or 1.21% less from 156.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hrt Limited Com holds 11,593 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 160,197 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 976,875 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can owns 0% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 209,211 shares. 1.22M are held by Prudential. Jpmorgan Chase has 6.37 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) or 49,275 shares. Pnc Financial Serv Gru owns 0% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 14,984 shares. First Advisors LP invested in 0.01% or 700,226 shares. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Partners Inc has invested 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Citigroup has 785,769 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Boston Ptnrs reported 441,551 shares. Voloridge Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 300,571 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Llc holds 468,511 shares or 0% of its portfolio.