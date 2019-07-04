Veritable LP Raised Its Mplx LP (MPLX) Position; As Golub Cap Bdc (GBDC) Valuation Declined, Homrich & Berg Has Trimmed Its Stake

Veritable Lp increased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 24.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp bought 22,703 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 113,585 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74 million, up from 90,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $32.25. About 758,081 shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 10.23% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 16/03/2018 – MPLX LP – PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS FERC REVISIONS TO HAVE A DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP Raises Dividend to 61.75c

Homrich & Berg decreased its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (GBDC) by 21.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg sold 20,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 73,755 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, down from 94,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Golub Cap Bdc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.72. About 152,867 shares traded. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) has declined 2.83% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GBDC News: 09/04/2018 – Golub Cap BDC, Inc. Announces $136.0 M in New Middle-Market Originations for Its Fiscal Yr 2018 2Q; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Golub Capital Bdc Clo 2014 Llc; 07/03/2018 – MITCH GOLUB JOINS CARLEASE BOARD AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 21/05/2018 – METLIFE, JOHN BUCK & GOLUB REPORT FACEBOOK LEASE OF PARK TOWER; 07/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL 2Q ADJ. NET INVESTMENT INCOME/SHR 32C, EST. 32C; 07/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL BDC INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.39; 09/04/2018 – Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Announces $136.0 Million In New Middle-Market Originations For Its Fiscal Year 2018 Second Quarter; 30/04/2018 – Golub Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Golub Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Golub Capital Partners CLO 26(B)-R, Ltd./LLC Refinancing Notes

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 11,450 shares to 26,498 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 4,831 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold GBDC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 16.23 million shares or 3.09% less from 16.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Investment Mgmt has 110,814 shares. Tcw Group reported 23,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Ltd Llc accumulated 35,307 shares or 0% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated accumulated 1,332 shares. Williams Jones & Assoc Limited Liability Com reported 19,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can holds 0% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) or 18,756 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com holds 0% or 218 shares. New York-based Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Utd Financial Advisers Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Lpl accumulated 0% or 15,264 shares. California-based Cornerstone has invested 0.3% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Brown Advisory Lc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) for 37,076 shares. Edgemoor Inv Inc invested in 0.32% or 137,089 shares. 1,500 are held by Regions Fin. Meridian Invest Counsel has 11,350 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.31 per share. GBDC’s profit will be $19.40M for 13.84 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Golub Capital BDC, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94 billion and $4.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 35,046 shares to 11,339 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 214,040 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold MPLX shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 227.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 228.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding holds 0% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 133,240 shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na owns 21,648 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Walter Keenan Consulting Mi Adv has invested 0.18% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). First Republic Investment Inc holds 0.02% or 103,722 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 30,176 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Blair William Com Il invested in 0% or 10,029 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Com (Trc) has 0.01% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 6,585 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 63,918 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Rech accumulated 5.01 million shares or 3.18% of the stock. Ftb Advsr owns 2,070 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Salient Limited Liability Company has 6.00M shares. Shikiar Asset Management holds 0.95% or 69,240 shares in its portfolio. Duff & Phelps Invest Mngmt holds 0.94% or 1.91 million shares. Alps Advisors reported 6.24% stake.