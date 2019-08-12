Veritable LP Raised Its Metlife (MET) Holding by $624,834; Karpas Strategies Upped Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holding by $2.14 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Veritable Lp increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 148.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp bought 14,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 24,877 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $45.86. About 7.42 million shares traded or 62.41% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 23/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Investors (MET); 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Adjusted Earnings for EMEA Up 8%; 24/04/2018 – METLIFE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.42-SHR, FROM $0.40, EST. $0.40; 16/04/2018 – Employers and Employees Embrace Automation but Fear Loss of Workplace Humanity; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – BY TRANSFERRING THE OBLIGATIONS TO METROPOLITAN LIFE, FEDEX WILL REDUCE ITS U.S. PENSION PLAN LIABILITIES BY APPROXIMATELY $6 BLN; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Premiums, Fees, Other Rev $11.04B; 16/03/2018 – KBC GROEP NV KBC.BR – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF METLIFE’S 40% STAKE IN UBB-METLIFE JOINT VENTURE (BULGARIA); 01/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES GAUSTER AS EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ And ‘uyAAA’ Rtgs On MetLife Seguros

Karpas Strategies Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 54.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc bought 19,253 shares as the company's stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 54,758 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, up from 35,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $135.59. About 6.75 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500.

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94B and $4.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 2,340 shares to 87,598 shares, valued at $13.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 80,643 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,667 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Karpas Strategies Llc, which manages about $229.91M and $236.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 45,441 shares to 22,793 shares, valued at $837,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.