Veritable LP Raised Its Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Stake; Network 1 Technologies (NTIP) Sentiment Is 0.5

Network 1 Technologies Inc (NTIP) investors sentiment increased to 0.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.14, from 0.36 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 4 investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 8 sold and decreased their positions in Network 1 Technologies Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 3.21 million shares, down from 3.25 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Network 1 Technologies Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 6 Increased: 3 New Position: 1.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company has market cap of $59.19 million. The firm owns 33 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s patents also comprise the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; and the quality of service patents covering systems and methods for the transmission of audio, video, and data in order to achieve high QoS over computer and telephony networks.

S. Muoio & Co. Llc holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Network-1 Technologies, Inc. for 483,208 shares. Cannell Capital Llc owns 651,723 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. has 0.07% invested in the company for 25,040 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Bryn Mawr Trust Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 100,000 shares.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $336,414 activity. $336,414 worth of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) was bought by Joung Chansoo.

