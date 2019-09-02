Veritable LP Position in Newell Brands (NWL) Lowered by $414,765; Verity Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Pfizer (PFE) as Stock Declined

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 61.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 26,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 16,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 42,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 17.91M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/04/2018 – POSITIVE RESULTS WITH DIVITUM® FROM NEW PFIZER STUDY PRESENTED AT THE AACR CONGRESS; 15/03/2018 – Global Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Drugs Market to Reach Over US$ 3.9 Billion By 2025; Upsurge in the; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI® (CRIZOTINIB) RECEIVES FDA BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION IN TWO NEW INDICATIONS; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Mylan pressures Pfizer to fix EpiPen production problems; AstraZeneca cancer drug hits important goal; 09/05/2018 – US FDA SAYS EPIPENS ARE STILL AVAILABLE, FACE “INTERMITTENT SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS”; 19/04/2018 – ASEMBIA CLIENTS GAIN ACCESS TO PFIZER ONCOLOGY PRODUCTS; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER SAYS ENDED TALKS W/ PFIZER ON CONSUMER HEALTH; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER ALTERNATIVES INCLUDE A SPIN-OFF, SALE; 29/05/2018 – ROCHE SAYS PHASE lll IMPOWER130 STUDY SHOWED TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY HELPED PEOPLE WITH METASTATIC NON-SQUAMOUS NSCLC LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE

Veritable Lp decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 70.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp sold 27,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 11,349 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $174,000, down from 39,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.6. About 3.09 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/04/2018 – STARBOARD DOESN’T BELIEVE RECENT NEWELL CHANGES ARE SUFFICIENT; 17/05/2018 – Newell Brands: President Mark Tarchetti Resigns From Position Effective May 25; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands to Expand to 12 Directors; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Newell starts auctioning assets ahead of investor face-off; 15/05/2018 – ICAHN ADDED NWL IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE – BELIEVE NUMEROUS DIRECTOR RESIGNATIONS AT NEWELL IS “A VOTE OF NO CONFIDENCE” IN CURRENT DIRECTION OF CO; 02/04/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS TO NOMINATE DAVID ATCHISON TO BOARD; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands ends proxy fight with Starboard; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – COMPANY REITERATED ITS COMMITMENT TO CONTINUE ITS DIVIDEND AT CURRENT PER SHARE LEVELS THROUGH 2019; 25/04/2018 – Newell Brands Named One of America’s Most Reputable Companies

Analysts await Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.54 per share. NWL’s profit will be $232.23M for 7.41 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Newell Brands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.44% EPS growth.

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94B and $4.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 5,316 shares to 15,355 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 2,502 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,827 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $78,800 activity.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.38B for 14.33 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

