Veritable LP Position In General Electric Co (GE) Was Has Raised; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Shares Rose, Beech Hill Advisors Upped by $736,656 Its Holding

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 16.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc bought 7,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 49,543 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.12M, up from 42,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $122.56. About 2.18 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 30/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: Explosion damages UPS freight hub in Kentuck; 23/05/2018 – UPS SURCHARGE ON OVERSIZED CARGO TO RISE TO $650 FROM $500; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SEES GLOBAL GDP GROWTH AT 3.5 PERCENT; 12/04/2018 – Kraft Branding Ups the Ante in Europe with Two New Senior Hires; 09/04/2018 – BORYSZEW SA BORY.WA – RKK INVESTMENTS SP. Z O.O. UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 23.87% VOTING RIGHTS FROM 20.40% VOTING RIGHTS; 11/05/2018 – Global Aviation MRO Logistics Market 2018-2022 with DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx & United Parcel Service Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – UPS reported higher first-quarter net profit on Thursday; 15/05/2018 – Marken Announces Expansion Of Cryogenic Services; 26/03/2018 – BRIDGEWATER UPS SHORT POSITION IN SIEMENS TO 1.01% FROM 0.8%; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Milliken, CO GO Rtgs To ‘AA-‘; New Debt Rated ‘AA-‘

Veritable Lp increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 24.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp bought 52,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 267,255 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.81M, up from 215,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.26. About 66.97 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – General Electric is in discussions to sell its rail business to Wabtec, according to multiple reports Friday; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL TO GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES OF $250 MILLION; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: GE Will Be Only Nationwide Light-Bulb Supplier to U.S. Consumer Retail Outlets; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett is not looking to buy all or part of General Electric, he told CNBC on Friday; 07/05/2018 – GE and Altair Sign Agreement for Exclusive Distribution of GE’s Flow Simulator Software; 18/04/2018 – Southwest not inspecting all CFM engines; 24/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 24); 26/04/2018 – CFM says more than half of engines inspected after emergency directive; 20/04/2018 – GE IS SAID IN TALKS TO UNLOAD RAIL BUSINESS IN DEAL WITH WABTEC; 09/05/2018 – Peterboro Examnr: General Electric Peterborough workers told Peterborough motors plant won’t close until Nov. 30

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pennsylvania Trust has 227,270 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 71,321 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma owns 83,845 shares. Smith Salley Assocs owns 0.03% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 17,564 shares. D Scott Neal Inc owns 13,120 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel reported 53,587 shares. Williams Jones Assocs reported 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Wealthquest Corp owns 56,550 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. State Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 0.39% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 8.81 million shares. 10.50M are owned by Jpmorgan Chase. First Personal Service reported 5,803 shares stake. Clean Yield Grp Inc, a Vermont-based fund reported 35,912 shares. Rockland Tru stated it has 313,762 shares. Hartline Corp invested in 30,893 shares. Lodge Hill Cap Ltd Llc reported 858,630 shares or 2.15% of all its holdings.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Reasons Why General Electric Stock Should Not Be in Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Crash Protection For General Electric – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GE wins partial dismissal of shareholder lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can General Electric Stock Move Past Immelt and Welchâ€™s Sins? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Beyond Meat, eBay, GE, Uber And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00M worth of stock or 331,684 shares. 34,836 shares were bought by Strazik Scott, worth $279,036 on Thursday, August 15. $97,500 worth of stock was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. The insider HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337. Timko Thomas S had bought 10,000 shares worth $88,300. Seidman Leslie also bought $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Friday, August 23.

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94B and $5.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 41,302 shares to 527,301 shares, valued at $21.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 15,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 244,843 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr.