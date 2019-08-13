Veritable LP Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Lifted by $1.48 Million as Stock Price Rose; Maltese Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding in Hometrust Bancshares (HTBI) as Stock Value Rose

Veritable Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp bought 13,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 95,459 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60 million, up from 82,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $137.01. About 7.64 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: James Murdoch Won’t Be Joining Disney; 12/04/2018 – ESPN launches ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 16/05/2018 – Proposed New FoxWill Be Formed After Shareholder and Regulatory Approval of the Proposed Transaction Between 21CF and the Walt Disney Co; 05/03/2018 – JAMES PITARO NAMED PRESIDENT OF ESPN & CO-CHAIR, DISNEY MEDIA N; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – RUPERT MURDOCH WILL SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMAN OF NEW FOX, ALONGSIDE LACHLAN MURDOCH; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO NOT PLANNING ANY NEW VENTURE YET POST DISNEY DEAL; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 6, 21CF RECEIVED UNSOLICITED INDICATION OF INTEREST FROM THIRD-PARTY INDUSTRY PARTICIPANT (PARTY B) WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN ASSETS; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – FOX CEO JAMES MURDOCH TO QUIT AFTER DISNEY DEAL TO PURSUE SOMETHING OF HIS OWN; 03/04/2018 – SKY SAYS FOX PROPOSES SKY NEWS RINGFENCING, DIVESTURE TO DISNEY; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hometrust Bancshares Inc (HTBI) by 13.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc bought 31,292 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 271,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83 million, up from 239,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hometrust Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $459.67 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $25.56. About 35,648 shares traded. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) has declined 8.32% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion and $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 65,013 shares to 85,062 shares, valued at $4.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Preferred Bk Los Angeles Ca (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 31,824 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,270 shares, and cut its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94 billion and $4.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brighthouse Finl Inc (Call) by 14,000 shares to 6,000 shares, valued at $218,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 10,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 307,927 shares, and cut its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI).