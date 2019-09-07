Veritable LP Lowered Its Holding in Occidental Pete (OXY) by $387,552 as Share Value Declined; As Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) Market Valuation Rose, Chartist Has Upped Stake by $1.13 Billion

Veritable Lp decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 14.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp sold 5,872 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 35,076 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, down from 40,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $45.46. About 10.64M shares traded or 18.47% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D

Chartist Inc increased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 3,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 105,147 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.82B, up from 101,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Spdr S&P 500 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $534.74. About 324,258 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500.

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94B and $4.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,652 shares to 364,813 shares, valued at $43.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 4,321 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,307 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $603.78M for 16.24 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. $224,800 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, August 12. On Wednesday, June 12 the insider POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850. $753,258 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Shearer Bob. Hollub Vicki A. also bought $1.80M worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. 5,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $222,850 were bought by Dillon Kenneth. Backus Marcia E. bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900.

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94M and $119.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Homebuilders (XHB) by 516 shares to 21,424 shares, valued at $825.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Regional Banking (KRE) by 414 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,813 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Small (VB).