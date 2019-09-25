Veritable LP Lifted Its Ventas (VTR) Position; As Copart (CPRT) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Has Lowered Its Position

Veritable Lp increased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 60.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp bought 5,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 13,666 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $934,000, up from 8,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $72.49. About 355,546 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PROJECTED SAME-STORE CASH NOI GROWTH OF 0.5 PCT TO 1.5 PCT; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – EXPECTS $1.25 BLN IN PROCEEDS FROM ASSET DISPOSITIONS AND LOAN REPAYMENTS FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Rev $943.7M; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Net $78.7M; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Re-Appoints Leadership; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas; 19/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – AGREEMENTS COMBINE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF VENTAS LEASED COMMUNITIES INTO A SINGLE MASTER LEASE AND SECURITY AGREEMENT

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 61.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc sold 5,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 3,789 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $283,000, down from 9,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $80.69. About 341,485 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.52; 30/03/2018 – Copart Site Visit Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 4; 09/03/2018 – COPART – ACQUIRED AUTOVAHINKOKESKUS OY, A SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION COMPANY BASED IN FINLAND DOING BUSINESS AS AVK; 17/05/2018 – Copart Fulfills New Owner Promise to Clear Hazardous Tires; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q REV. $478.2M, EST. $438.0M; 17/05/2018 – COPART SAYS IT CAN NOW EXPAND OPERATIONS IN BEXAR COUNTY; 09/03/2018 Copart Acquires Nordic Salvage Auto Auction Company; 24/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Location Near Minneapolis, Minnesota; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Rev $478.2M; 03/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Its Tucson Location

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94 billion and $5.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 2,199 shares to 85,399 shares, valued at $13.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 9,257 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,264 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 47 investors sold VTR shares while 185 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 313.78 million shares or 4.88% more from 299.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,500 are owned by Private Wealth Prns Limited Liability Corporation. Automobile Association reported 136,152 shares. Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.02% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Barclays Public Ltd Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.25 million shares. Nuwave Invest Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.31% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Fincl Bank has invested 0.01% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Raymond James Trust Na reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has 1.20 million shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And holds 0.13% or 13,560 shares. Pinnacle Ltd holds 0.1% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) or 60,925 shares. 47,014 were accumulated by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Moreover, Retirement Sys Of Alabama has 0.05% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 172,228 shares. Moreover, Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has 0.24% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 383,132 shares. Cleararc Capital Inc holds 5,524 shares. Los Angeles Management And Equity Rech invested in 0.01% or 32,855 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold CPRT shares while 159 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 179.03 million shares or 0.21% less from 179.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% or 11,836 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 232,100 shares. 53,579 are held by Natixis Advisors Lp. Swiss Fincl Bank owns 0.05% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 669,600 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Citadel Advisors Ltd Co stated it has 0% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Retirement Of Alabama holds 94,024 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.05% or 62,593 shares in its portfolio. Pdt Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 114,519 shares. Huntington Bancorp, a Ohio-based fund reported 2,561 shares. Regal Advsrs Lc reported 3,033 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 0.01% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 670,278 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd owns 2 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0.01% or 136,540 shares. The New York-based Guardian Life Ins Co Of America has invested 0.01% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).