Veritable LP Increased Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $1.48 Million as Share Price Rose; Altimeter Capital Management LP Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Has Upped by $2.18 Million

Altimeter Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 136,350 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.88M, up from 124,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $448.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $173.3. About 12.08 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/05/2018 – ROCKET INTERNET SE RKET.DE – ALIBABA ACQUIRES ENTIRE SHARE CAPITAL OF DARAZ, A COMPANY INCUBATED BY ROCKET INTERNET; 18/04/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba, Baidu,; 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM SAYS IT HOLDS 0.51 PCT STAKE IN ALIBABA AFTER TRANSACTION; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba injects pharmacy assets into healthcare unit in $1.4 bln deal; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA CEO DANIEL ZHANG SPOKE ON CONFERENCE CALL; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba will buy Chinese food delivery app Ele.me; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – COMPANY ENTERED INTO SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH ALI JK NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS HOLDING; 08/04/2018 – Dubai cryptocurrency firm denies Alibaba trademark infringement; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP INC – CASH CONSIDERATION OPTION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF COMPANY OR US$20.60 PER ADS OF CO; 31/05/2018 – Luxury retailer Canada Goose lays out China expansion plans

Veritable Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp bought 13,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,459 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60M, up from 82,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.33 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – UK Takeover Panel; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – Takeover Panel; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Studio Entertainment Business Segment Led by Alan Horn, Chairman of Walt Disney Studios, to Stay Virtually the Same; 30/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS NOT DEFENDING COMEDIAN ROSEANNE BARR’S COMMENTS BUT POINTING OUT ALLEGED MEDIA BIAS; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 20/04/2018 – Variety: `American Idol’: Idina Menzel to Mentor Disney-Themed Night; 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named President of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 05/03/2018 – JAMES PITARO NAMED PRESIDENT OF ESPN & CO-CHAIR, DISNEY MEDIA N

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94B and $4.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 49,599 shares to 287,132 shares, valued at $9.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brighthouse Finl Inc by 14,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,662 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AAXJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peavine Cap Limited Liability Corp has 2,605 shares. Stock Yards Bank & Trust And Tru Com invested 1.23% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Troy Asset Ltd owns 62,119 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Limited holds 37,641 shares. Cohen Lawrence B stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Natl Bank Hapoalim Bm reported 1,935 shares. Hallmark Capital Mngmt reported 0.19% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 4,004 are owned by Capstone Financial Advsr. Dana Inv Advisors reported 0.27% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Paradigm Asset Mngmt Co Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Provident Invest Inc holds 3.95% or 216,910 shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust holds 0.91% or 67,153 shares in its portfolio. Jones Fin Lllp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Research Inc holds 0.11% or 175,249 shares. Northstar Grp holds 26,837 shares.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $457,888 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N also sold $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares.

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35 billion and $2.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25,000 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $14.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mongodb Inc by 109,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).