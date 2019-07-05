Veritable LP Has Trimmed Stake in Occidental Pete (OXY) as Stock Price Declined; First Trust Advisors LP Stake in Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Raised as Market Value Rose

First Trust Advisors Lp increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) by 718.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp bought 631,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 719,777 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.21 million, up from 87,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cheesecake Factory Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $43.31. About 233,632 shares traded. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has declined 9.03% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CAKE News: 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Targets 2022 Net Income Margin Topping 6%; 25/04/2018 – CHEESECAKE FACTORY INC – NOW EXPECTS AS MANY AS FOUR RESTAURANTS TO OPEN INTERNATIONALLY UNDER LICENSING AGREEMENTS IN FISCAL 2018; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Sees 2018 Comparable Sales Flat to Up 1%; 11/05/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Names Keith Carango President of Bakery Unit; 11/05/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Names Scarlett May EVP and General Counsel; 15/05/2018 – Interval Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Cheesecake Factory; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Targets 2022 Revenue EPS of $4.50; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Five-Year Plan Targets 1%-2% Comparable Sales Growth; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of JPMCC 2017-JP5; 25/04/2018 – Cheesecake Factory 1Q Adj EPS 56c

Veritable Lp decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 14.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp sold 5,872 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,076 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, down from 40,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $49.17. About 4.20 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED

Since February 25, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $136,786 activity. On Monday, May 6 MINDEL LAURENCE B bought $74,461 worth of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) or 1,500 shares. PITTAWAY DAVID BRUCE also bought $9,502 worth of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) on Monday, February 25. CAPPELLO ALEXANDER L also bought $5,853 worth of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) on Thursday, March 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold CAKE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 45.13 million shares or 1.10% less from 45.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). New York-based Eulav Asset Mngmt has invested 0.08% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Matarin Cap Limited Liability invested in 0.85% or 239,689 shares. Atria Investments Lc holds 0.01% or 5,372 shares. Amer Century Cos, a Missouri-based fund reported 266,722 shares. 2,359 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Advisory Svcs Ltd has invested 0% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). 5,800 are held by Commonwealth Bank Of Aus. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% or 64,761 shares. Wesbanco Commercial Bank has invested 0.04% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Renaissance Llc has 113,745 shares. Stevens Capital Management LP has 29,296 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 117,470 shares. Cim Investment Mangement, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,172 shares. Legal & General Group Public Limited Company reported 51,737 shares.

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44 billion and $50.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 201,725 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $84.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 141,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 395,337 shares, and cut its stake in Murphy Usa Inc (NYSE:MUSA).

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94B and $4.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2.41 million shares to 2.45M shares, valued at $692.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 7,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,566 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.62 million activity. Vangolen Glenn M. bought 5,000 shares worth $242,650. $203,401 worth of stock was bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13. $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Batchelder Eugene L.. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $480,900 was made by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR. 10,000 shares were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R, worth $482,200.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. OXY’s profit will be $808.03 million for 11.38 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.