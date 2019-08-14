Veritable LP Has Trimmed Its Occidental Pete (OXY) Stake by $387,552 as Valuation Declined; As Catchmark Timber Tr Cl A (CTT) Stock Value Rose, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Raised Position

Veritable Lp decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 14.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp sold 5,872 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 35,076 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, down from 40,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $44.76. About 17.63 million shares traded or 78.42% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in Catchmark Timber Tr Inc Cl A (CTT) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 52,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% . The institutional investor held 657,776 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46 million, up from 605,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Catchmark Timber Tr Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $489.57 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.99. About 167,799 shares traded. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) has declined 17.93% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CTT News: 07/03/2018 – CTT SAYS 2017 EBITDA DOWN 20.5 PCT TO 81.1 MLN EUROS; 18/05/2018 – CatchMark Timber’s (CTT) CEO Jerry Barag on CatchMark Joint Venture Acquisition Call (Transcript); 14/05/2018 – CATCHMARK – JOHN RASOR, CO’S CURRENT COO, TO TRANSITION TO SERVE AS PRESIDENT OF NEWLY FORMED JV COMPANY, WHICH TO BE NAMED TEXMARK TIMBER TREASURY; 07/03/2018 – CTT CTT.LS – PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF €0.38 PER SHARE FOR FY17, PAYABLE IN MAY 18; 07/03/2018 – CTT SAYS 2017 ADDRESSED MAIL VOLUME DOWN 5.6 PCT; 07/03/2018 – PORTUGAL’S POSTAL SERVICE CTT CTT.LS – FY REPORTED NET PROFIT 27.3 MLN EUROS VS 62.2 MLN EUROS YR AGO; 11/04/2018 – CTT SYSTEMS ANNOUNCES CAIR™ VIP INFLIGHT HUMIDIFICATION ORDER FOR ONE BBJ MAX 8 FROM COMLUX; 16/04/2018 – AURORA CANNABIS – 3-WAY AGREEMENT FOR JOINT EXCLUSIVITY ON DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA OF CTT PHARMACEUTICAL’S NOVEL, PATENTED DRUG DELIVERY TECHNOLOGIES; 03/05/2018 – CATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST INC CTT.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.08; 07/03/2018 – CTT CTT.LS – FY RECURRING EBITDA 89.9 MLN EUROS VS 119.5 MLN EUROS YR AGO

Since March 8, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $135,969 activity. $95,200 worth of stock was bought by MOSS DONALD S on Friday, March 8.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cable One Inc Com by 6,367 shares to 18,646 shares, valued at $18.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newpark Res Inc Com Par $.01Ne (NYSE:NR) by 86,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 549,020 shares, and cut its stake in Vera Bradley Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold CTT shares while 29 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 33.92 million shares or 2.12% less from 34.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De reported 1.34M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Third Avenue Management Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Blackrock has invested 0% in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0% stake. Rmb Cap Ltd Company reported 144,281 shares. Pnc Financial Service Group Inc accumulated 25,459 shares. Parametric Ltd accumulated 162,151 shares or 0% of the stock. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Rech reported 57,235 shares. D E Shaw And Company Inc reported 0% stake. Brookfield Asset Management Inc owns 289,585 shares. Victory Mngmt owns 170,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 0.01% in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) or 23,786 shares. North Star Mngmt reported 0.25% of its portfolio in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Indexiq Advisors Limited Co reported 33,640 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.37 million activity. Shares for $482,200 were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, June 10. The insider Shearer Bob bought $753,258. $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11. On Monday, June 10 Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80M worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 37,460 shares. $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. 5,000 shares were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR, worth $243,850.

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94 billion and $4.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 9,319 shares to 16,472 shares, valued at $769,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 885,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 892,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).