Veritable LP Has Trimmed Carlisle Cos (CSL) Holding By $373,930; Bogle Investment Management LP Decreased By $325,755 Its Monotype Imaging Hldgs Com (TYPE) Holding

Veritable Lp decreased Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) stake by 49.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Veritable Lp sold 3,065 shares as Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Veritable Lp holds 3,096 shares with $380,000 value, down from 6,161 last quarter. Carlisle Cos Inc now has $7.86B valuation. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $138.84. About 117,108 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q EPS $4.94; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSL); 24/04/2018 – CARLISLE 1Q EPS FROM CONT OPS $0.92/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos Sees Full Yr Tax Rate in the 25-27% Range; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – STEVE CARLISLE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF GM CANADA; 15/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $332.5m 1L TL, $75m DDTL Due 5pm ET; 27/03/2018 – Natoli Engineering Enters Encapsulation Machine Replacement Parts Market with Carlisle Precision Machining Acquisition; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Carlisle FoodService ‘B’ Rtg On Trm Ln; 05/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Announces Director and Officer Changes; 02/05/2018 – Green Thumb Industries (GTI) to Hold Open House, Ribbon Cutting at Medical Marijuana Dispensary RISE Carlisle May 3

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased Monotype Imaging Hldgs Com (TYPE) stake by 20.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 17,145 shares as Monotype Imaging Hldgs Com (TYPE)’s stock rose 16.31%. The Bogle Investment Management Lp holds 64,629 shares with $1.29 million value, down from 81,774 last quarter. Monotype Imaging Hldgs Com now has $791.78M valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.75. About 346,038 shares traded. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) has declined 1.38% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.38% the S&P500. Some Historical TYPE News: 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTED EILEEN CAMPBELL AND DENISE WARREN AS NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging 1Q Adj EPS 22c; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – ON APRIL 2, , BOARD OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE NAMES NEW BOARD MEMBERS, NAMES NEW CHAIR; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2018 EPS 10c-EPS 15c; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2Q Adj EPS 9c-Adj EPS 12c; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging 1Q Rev $56.7M; 09/03/2018 Monotype Imaging Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Says Robert Lentz Has Resigned From the Bd and Will Step Dn as Chair; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE NAMES PAMELA LENEHAN CHAIR OF BOARD

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 12 investors sold TYPE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 36.14 million shares or 2.31% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.01% or 6,439 shares in its portfolio. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Prudential accumulated 374,845 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 13,521 shares. Moreover, Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Company has 0% invested in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Lapides Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.8% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System accumulated 14,098 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 0% or 24,821 shares. Us National Bank De reported 502 shares. Trigran Invests stated it has 3.60M shares or 12.27% of all its holdings. Tudor Et Al accumulated 0.02% or 26,828 shares. The New York-based Daruma Capital Limited Liability Co has invested 2.03% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 30,872 shares. Federated Pa reported 0% stake.

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMAG) stake by 148,052 shares to 192,052 valued at $2.47M in 2019Q1. It also upped Bausch Health Cos Inc stake by 441,721 shares and now owns 562,786 shares. Endurance Intl Group H Com (NASDAQ:EIGI) was raised too.

Analysts await Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.21 EPS, up 61.54% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.13 per share. TYPE’s profit will be $8.42M for 23.51 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Carlisle Companies has $15000 highest and $13500 lowest target. $143.25’s average target is 3.18% above currents $138.84 stock price. Carlisle Companies had 4 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, April 24. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, April 5 report. The stock of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 8 by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 24.

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 EPS, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.32 million for 14.96 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Lc reported 2,500 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0.02% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Prudential Financial invested in 0.06% or 300,345 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma has 0.08% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Co holds 168,467 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 20,420 shares. Globeflex Ltd Partnership holds 0.34% or 12,944 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Bluecrest holds 0.03% or 6,377 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 910 shares. Atlanta Cap Company L L C accumulated 3.25 million shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York owns 20,658 shares. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.06% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Moreover, Cibc Ww Mkts has 0% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 5,608 shares. Broadview Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 1.93% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 57,825 shares.

Veritable Lp increased Alphabet Inc stake by 402 shares to 12,489 valued at $14.70M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) stake by 14,542 shares and now owns 232,342 shares. Pennsylvania Rl Estate Invt (NYSE:PEI) was raised too.