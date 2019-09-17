Veritable LP Has Raised Its Stake in Ventas (VTR) by $351,900 as Share Price Rose; As Xcel Energy (XEL) Stock Price Rose, Richard Bernstein Advisors Has Upped by $2.80 Million Its Holding

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 80.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 47,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.64% . The institutional investor held 106,592 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.34M, up from 59,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $62.83. About 1.93 million shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 20/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Sees Few Opportunities for Westward Expansion of Regional Transmission Organization; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $2,951 MLN VS $2,946 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 18/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY: DRONES TO SURVEY TRANSMISSION LINES NEAR DENVER; 29/03/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds Xcel Energy, Exits TDC; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xcel Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEL); 02/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE WINS FUEL CONTRACT EXTENSION FOR XCEL ENERGY’S; 18/05/2018 – Varentec deploys Grid Edge Control to meet aggressive energy savings goals in Denver across 472 circuits for Xcel Energy; 29/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS XCEL ENERGY & SUBS’ RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy First Quarter 2018 Earnings Report

Veritable Lp increased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 60.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp bought 5,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 13,666 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $934,000, up from 8,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $70.86. About 1.83 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 26/03/2018 – Ventas Names Peter J. Bulgarelli EVP Office And President & CEO Lillibridge Healthcare Services; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints James Shelton as Presiding Director to Lead Executive Sessions; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Shareholderd Vote to Elect Nine Directors to One-Year Terms; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 Per Share; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas Agreement; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living Through 2025; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC QTRLY REPORTED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE WAS $0.96; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ventas’ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC VTR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q EPS 22c

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94 billion and $5.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) by 3,213 shares to 3,165 shares, valued at $447,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 35,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,966 shares, and cut its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 47 investors sold VTR shares while 185 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 313.78 million shares or 4.88% more from 299.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Company holds 22,489 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Conning has 5,575 shares. 488 are held by Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Grs Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 8.03% or 198,500 shares. Stevens First Principles Advsrs holds 0.03% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) or 655 shares. Cibc Mkts reported 8,213 shares. Horizon Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3,568 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt accumulated 20,954 shares. Homrich And Berg owns 6,331 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd has 63,308 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Regal Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 4,065 shares. Element Cap Management Lc owns 38,541 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 11,511 shares to 30,261 shares, valued at $6.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 22,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,453 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).