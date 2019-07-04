Veritable LP Has Lowered Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $301,213 as Stock Rose; As 58 Com (WUBA) Share Value Declined, Platinum Investment Management LTD Increased by $35.47 Million Its Holding

Veritable Lp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp sold 2,167 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 214,040 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.92M, down from 216,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $377.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $142.14. About 3.26 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/04/2018 – KENTUCKY SUES JOHNSON & JOHNSON, ACCUSES COMPANY OF DEVISING DECEPTIVE OPIOID MARKETING SCHEME; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Binding Offer for LifeScan Unit From Platinum Equity; 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $8.00 TO $8.20; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr; 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic; 11/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $80 mln punitive damages in case linking cancer to asbestos in talc

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 545,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.98M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.16M, up from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $63.82. About 294,802 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 28.96% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.39% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 33C, EST. 22C; 07/05/2018 – JENERATION CAPITAL WELCOMES JASON TAN AS PARTNER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM SEES 2Q REV. RMB3.1B-RMB3.2B; 23/05/2018 – Correct: 58.com 1Q Rev $393M; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q Rev $2.47B; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB3.69 (US$0.56); 07/03/2018 58.COM 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 56C, EST. 26C; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 90.5% COMPARED WITH 89.9% IN SAME QUARTER OF 2016; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB2.78 (US$0.43); 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB1.17 (US$0.19)

More notable recent 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WestRock Company (WRK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is AEGON N.V. (AEG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About 58.com Inc (WUBA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “6 Chinese Stocks Gurus Broadly Own in June – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00B and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 130,223 shares to 3.81 million shares, valued at $104.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 911,767 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 593,205 shares, and cut its stake in Qiagen Nv.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 14.68 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on Second-Quarter Results – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Buy With the Market Near All-Time Highs – Investorplace.com” published on June 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Morphic Holding IPO: What You Need To Know – Benzinga” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Small-Cap Biotech Stocks That Soared Last Week – Motley Fool” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Dividend Stocks to Buy From Across the Globe – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.